TTF rallies on Norway maintenance risks – ING

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 08:58
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021879+3.04%
Suilend
SEND$0.6558+7.87%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001775-1.55%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0697-3.59%

European Gas prices climbed nearly 4% as upcoming Norwegian maintenance raises supply concerns. With storage levels still lagging historical norms, Europe must stay competitive with Asia to secure LNG ahead of winter, ING’s commodity experts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note.

European Gas storage still trails 5-year average

“European Gas prices rallied yesterday. The Title Transfer Facility (TTF) settled close to 4% higher as attention increasingly turns to upcoming maintenance work in Norway, which will lead to lower Norwegian flows to Europe.”

“EU Gas storage is close to 75% full at the moment, lagging the 5-year average of 82% and well below last year’s level of 91% full. European prices will need to remain competitive relative to Asia to ensure enough LNG heads to Europe ahead of the next heating season. However, LNG send-outs in Europe have been trending lower since peaking in June.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gas-ttf-rallies-on-norway-maintenance-risks-ing-202508221019

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

As an exhibit of the prowess within the crypto world, Zebu Live is committed to demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and its intention to form an active voice that drives forward a message of greater sustainability within the crypto industry.
FORM
FORM$3.5025-2.35%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07355+5.59%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001403+0.79%
Partager
PANews2022/08/31 11:22
Partager
Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in PUMP and YZY, with a floating profit of $3.12 million on ETH long positions.

Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in PUMP and YZY, with a floating profit of $3.12 million on ETH long positions.

PANews reported on August 23 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in BTC, HYPE, PUMP and YZY, and only holds a long position in ETH (25x), with a floating profit of US$3.12 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,974.47+2.31%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.23+6.83%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003181+11.81%
Partager
PANews2025/08/23 08:59
Partager
The defunct NFT lending platform Parallel Finance charged users $500 in withdrawal fees for not withdrawing their funds in time.

The defunct NFT lending platform Parallel Finance charged users $500 in withdrawal fees for not withdrawing their funds in time.

PANews reported on August 23rd that the now-defunct NFT lending platform, Parallel Finance, was charging users a $500 fee to withdraw their assets from the platform, according to Protos. Although Parallel Finance discontinued support for its NFT lending product after a six-month notice period, over $800,000 worth of "blue-chip" NFTs remained held in its contracts. Due to a lack of front-end support for NFT lending, non-technical users were unable to manually withdraw their tokens, and the Parallel team charged a $500 fee to return these assets. oSnipe founder 0xQuit highlighted this dilemma on the X platform and published a step-by-step guide on how to manually extract assets using the Etherscan block explorer. 0xQuit discovered that a large number of high-value NFTs remain locked on the platform. These include 11 BAYCs, 39 MAYCs, and 2 Doodles. Based on current floor prices, these NFTs are worth over $800,000.
SIX
SIX$0.02235+3.95%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07355+5.59%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004617-0.34%
Partager
PANews2025/08/23 09:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in PUMP and YZY, with a floating profit of $3.12 million on ETH long positions.

The defunct NFT lending platform Parallel Finance charged users $500 in withdrawal fees for not withdrawing their funds in time.

The Web3 Evolution of Attention Economy: How to Activate Billions of Consumers Without Any Sense of Chain Linking?

Bitcoiners’ skepticism over institutions isn't going away: Preston Pysh