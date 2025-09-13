Tucker Carlson presses Sam Altman over the death of former researcher Suchir Balaji

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/13 19:15

American conservative commentator Tucker Carlson asked OpenAI CEO Sam Altman during an interview if he was involved in the death of former employee Suchir Balaji. Balaji had worked at the AI company since 2020, but was found dead at his home in November last year.

During a tense exchange aired this week, Carlson suggested the 26-year-old Balaji was “definitely murdered.” He directly asked Altman if he had ordered the killing of the researcher.

“You had complaints from one programmer who said you guys were basically stealing people’s stuff and not paying them, and then he wound up murdered. What was that? Do you believe it was suicide?” Carlson asked.

Altman rejected the allegation, insisting that he “truly believed it was suicide, and Balaji killed himself.”

Carlson: Signs of struggle from autopsy report means he was killed

The question appeared to catch Altman off guard, to which he tried to move past it by saying it was a “gruesome thing to talk about.”

“I haven’t done too many interviews where I’ve been accused of murder,” he remarked, to which Carlson replied, “Oh, I’m not accusing you at all. I’m just saying his mother says that.”

Police ruled Balaji’s death a suicide after an investigation, months after the researcher had spoken publicly about OpenAI’s supposed copyright violations. He posted claims online and was featured in a New York Times article shortly before his death.

The researcher had resigned and was arguably “frustrated” with the company. Looking past police findings, Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, supporting Carlson’s queries, is of the opinion that “he was murdered.”

Carlson responded to Altman and mentioned that there were “signs of a struggle” in Balaji’s apartment, including cut surveillance wires and blood in multiple rooms. He continued to say that the deceased showed “no indication at all” of suicidal thoughts, and had even ordered take out food during the time of his death.

Carlson insisted that the official ruling was flawed because there were unanswered questions about the circumstances.

Altman doubled down on his sentiments that Balaji’s death was suicide, saying. “He was like a friend of mine. Not like a close friend, but he had worked for several years with me. I spent a lot of time trying to, you know, read everything I could, as I’m sure you and others did too, about what happened. It looks like a suicide to me.”

When asked why he came to that conclusion, he responded, “It was a gun he had purchased.”

Investigations say suicide, parents call murder

San Francisco authorities closed the case after publishing the autopsy report which stated that there were no signs of forced entry to the deceased’s apartment. It also confirmed that he had purchased the weapon used in the shooting and had searched online for information about brain anatomy before his death.

Balaji’s blood alcohol concentration was recorded in the report as 0.178%, more than twice the legal limit, meaning he could have been intoxicated enough to make a rash decision. 

Forensic investigators also found traces of GHB, a depressant, in his system. Officials concluded that the combination of substances and the firearm he bought pointed to suicide, and there was no evidence of homicide.

Balaji’s parents, on the other hand, are headstrong about the theory of their son’s contracted hit because of his outspoken criticism of OpenAI. His mother, Poornima Ramarao, previously told Carlson in a separate interview that the company “attacked her son and killed him” because he had “documents against the company.”

The family told investigators that Balaji had not shown signs of suicidal behavior in the past. However, they admitted he had been under stress in the months before his death, having quit his job and been searching for new employment.

Your crypto news deserves attention - KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.24+4.11%
Xai
XAI$0.05696+2.50%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.012721+9.47%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Partager
Celestia Lianchuang: With over $100 million in capital reserves, it is enough to support more than 6 years of operation

Celestia Lianchuang: With over $100 million in capital reserves, it is enough to support more than 6 years of operation

PANews reported on June 24 that Celestia co-founder Mustafa Al-Bassam posted on the X platform that despite the current FUD, all Celestia founders, early employees and core engineers are sticking
Fud the Pug
FUD$0.0000000319+9.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09594+1.27%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4746+2.37%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 11:08
Partager
Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – 12 September 2025 — Fableration, the decentralised publishing platform built to dismantle the broken economics of storytelling, officially announced its formation today at the State Library of Victoria. Built to empower writers, elevate publishers, and reward readers, Fableration gives all participants a role in shaping a fair, transparent, and transformative creative economy. […] The post Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01841-0.10%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 20:22
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Celestia Lianchuang: With over $100 million in capital reserves, it is enough to support more than 6 years of operation

Fableration Outlines a New Chapter in Publishing

The Cyberspace Administration of China publicly solicits opinions: Financial institutions are encouraged to explore the use of new payment methods such as digital RMB for cross-border payments

TON Strategy Company Announces Buybacks, Share Price Falls 7.5%