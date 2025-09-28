‘Tulsa King’ Season 3, Episode 1 Recap And Episode 2 Start Time

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi in “Tulsa King,” Season 3, Episode 2. Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King is back Sunday following its Season 3 premiere last week. What happened in Episode 1 and what time does Episode 2 begin?

Note: Spoilers for “Tulsa King” Season 3, Episode 1 — titled Blood and Bourbon — are discussed throughout the rest of the section.

The Season 3 premiere of Tulsa King begins immediately after the events of Season 2, when Dwight “The General” Manfredi is taken in the middle of the night from Margaret’s (Dana Delaney) house by, as it turns out, a group of covert government agents led by Musso (Kevin Pollak).

Musso and Manfredi have a history that dates back to before the Invernizzi capo’s 25-year prison stint. During the detainment, Musso makes it clear to Dwight that he will become a government asset or he will bring his entire operation down. When Dwight is freed from confinement, he tries to break off with relationship with Margaret to protect her, but she won’t have any of it.

In addition, the bigger Dwight’s operation gets, the more other mob families want a piece of it. As such, Dwight is summoned to meet with powerful New York City crime boss Quiet Ray Renzetti (James Russo), who wants to give him his own operation. Effectively, though Renzetti wants a piece of what Dwight has, but when he refuses, it sets up a potential future conflict.

Back in Tulsa, Bodhi (Martin Starr) is ordered to meet Bill Bevilaqua’s (Frank Grillo) men to give the Kansas City mob a cut of their earnings. Bodhi, though, has hatched a plan to get even with the Bevilaqua henchman who killed his best friend, Jimmy (Glenn Gould) during the events of Season 2.

Normally peaceful and easy-going, Bodhi shows his vengeful side by holding a gun to the head of Jimmy’s killer, but doesn’t go through with the execution and pistol whips him instead. This enrages Bevilaqua, who calls Dwight, but Dwight stands by Bodhi.

The biggest development in the Tulsa King Season 3 season premiere comes when Mitch (Garret Hedlund) reunites with Cleo Montague (Bella Heathcote), an old flame and daughter of Theodore Montague (Brett Rice), the owner of a revered, generations-old liquor distillery.

Cleo tells Mitch that a powerful Tulsa crime figure, the tyrannical Jeremiah Dunmire (Robert Patrick), is trying to strongarm her father into selling him his distillery, so Mitch said he would get Dwight to intervene. Dwight meets with Theodore and tells him he will pay twice the amount that Dunmire is offering him and put Cleo in charge of the distillery operation going forward.

Word of the Dwight’s offer enrages Jeremiah, who brings a pair of hitmen to brutalize Theodore and burn his mansion to the ground. It is unclear whether Dunmire’s men only gravely injured Theodore or left him to die in the blaze.

What Time Does ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Episode 2 Begin Streaming?

The second episode of Tulsa King Season 3, titled The Fifty, will begin streaming at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Paramount+.

The official logline for The Fifty reads, “Dwight faces threats from Jeremiah Dunmire and the Dixie Mafia while trying to secure distribution for a hidden stash of fifty-year-old bourbon.”

New episodes of Tulsa King Season 3, which consists of 10 episodes, premiere every Sunday through Nov. 23. Get more details on the Tulsa King Season 3 release schedule and its upcoming episodes here.

New subscribers can watch Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King on either the ad-based Paramount+ Essential, which costs $7.99 per month or the ad-free Paramount+ Premium, which costs $12.99 per month.

