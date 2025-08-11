Turkey detains Ethereum developer over alleged role in network misuse

An Ethereum developer known as “Fede’s Intern” has been detained in Izmir, Turkey, after authorities accused him of helping individuals “misuse” the Ethereum network.

On Aug. 11, the Argentine crypto researcher shared on X that Turkish authorities informed his lawyer of the allegation, which he described as “obviously wrong.” He has maintained that his work focused solely on building blockchain infrastructure and denied any involvement in illegal activity.

What exactly are the accusations?

The charge, as described by Fede, centers on the claim that he assisted people in misusing Ethereum. No formal documentation or specific legal provision has been made public, leaving the scope of the allegation unclear.

He later said Turkey’s Minister of Internal Affairs had personally made the claim, but provided no further details on what conduct authorities viewed as misuse.

Meanwhile, Fede has argued that “privacy is not a crime” and urged authorities to focus on prosecuting criminals rather than targeting blockchain users or infrastructure developers.

He described himself as a businessman with companies in more than a dozen industries, operating under a European holding company, and stressed that all his work is conducted openly and in cooperation with governments.

Fede also wrote that he had contacted “top people from more than 10 countries” and that friends across Europe, the U.S., the UAE, and Asia were making calls on his behalf. By his account, these efforts appeared to be working, with indications he might be able to leave Turkey and fight the charges from abroad.

Later, Fede said he was moved to a private room and served food, and that arrangements were being made for him to depart on a private jet to Europe within hours.

https://twitter.com/fede_intern/status/1954664435475210431

Within hours, the case became a talking point across Ethereum and Solana circles, as community members and industry leaders voiced their concerns.

Ryan Sean Adams, a well-known Ethereum advocate, described the case as “very troubling” and highlighted the irony that Istanbul had been considered a potential host for Devcon 2026.

https://twitter.com/RyanSAdams/status/1954653029195546854

Meanwhile, Turkish crypto commentator Cenk argued there was “zero legal basis” for detaining someone solely over such claims.

Some observers have speculated the situation could be the result of a translation error or a misunderstanding of blockchain infrastructure, while others warned it might reflect broader regulatory overreach.

Fede said he intends to release “more concrete information” once back in Europe and after consulting with his lawyers. However, he said he was open to cooperating with Turkish authorities or officials from any other jurisdiction, while also making clear he will defend himself against the allegations.

crypto.news reached out to Fede for comment, but had not received a response by publication time.

As of press time, Fede was yet to confirm his departure, and no official statement had been released by Turkish authorities regarding the detention or any formal charges.

Turkey is cracking down on crypto

Although details are scarce regarding Fede’s detention, it comes at a time when Turkish regulators have been steadily tightening their grip on the digital asset sector. Since March, the country’s Capital Markets Board (CMB) has rolled out a series of rules that have reshaped how crypto exchanges, custodians, and wallet providers operate.

The March framework introduced strict licensing and operational requirements, forcing platforms to maintain detailed transaction records, issue monthly account statements, and process orders only through official channels.

In June, the Ministry of Treasury and Finance introduced additional oversight measures targeting the movement of funds in and out of crypto platforms. These included mandatory 20-character explanations for all transactions, withdrawal delays for non–travel rule transfers, and strict daily and monthly caps on stablecoin transfers.

By July, the crackdown extended into the decentralized finance space. The CMB ordered Turkish internet service providers to block access to PancakeSwap, marking the first time a decentralized exchange had been targeted.

Regulators have also warned that other DeFi services, including non-custodial wallets, could face similar restrictions if they were seen as marketing directly to Turkish users.