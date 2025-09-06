Turn $400 into $40k With These 4 Coins

Finding the best crypto to buy today often feels like searching for a needle in a haystack. But when a few tokens stand out, the upside potential becomes hard to ignore. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is one of those rare tokens right now, with early-stage investors already sitting on 110% gains and stage 12 buyers still looking at a projected 42% rise before launch. Alongside LILPEPE, coins like Stellar (XLM), Cardano (ADA), and Toncoin (TON) are shaping narratives that could make a $400 entry turn into something much bigger down the road.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Price and Presale Performance

The story of Little Pepe has captured real attention this year. The presale is now in stage 12, with tokens selling for $0.0021 each. The project raised over $22.3 million, moving quickly toward its $25 million stage target. The momentum is real, considering that stage 11 sold out ahead of schedule. What makes LILPEPE stand out is the numbers and the foundation behind them. The token is already listed on CoinMarketCap and has been audited by Certik, which adds a layer of trust for new investors. Its ecosystem includes an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 chain, zero trading tax, staking options, and anti-bot protection. On top of that, there is a 777k giveaway in play where contributors could win significant token rewards. The community buzz is strong. From June to August, LILPEPE peaked at 100 on ChatGPT 5 memecoin question volume, surpassing popular tokens like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe. That kind of organic interest suggests that this is more than another meme project. With early buyers doubling their investment and new investors still positioned for a 42% upside before the token lists at $0.0030, LILPEPE feels like the coin to watch as it could rise 23,038% after launch, being part of the top 4 cryptos that could turn $400 into $40k.

Stellar (XLM) Market Position

Stellar (XLM) is trading today around $0.364. That reflects a 6% dip in the last 24 hours, pulling back from $0.424 a week ago. The short-term decline is aligned with broader market softness, but the long-term vision is intact. Forecasts suggest modest growth with potential to trade closer to $0.41 in 2026 and approach $0.50 by 2030.

Cardano (ADA) Price and Growth Outlook

Cardano (ADA) is trading at around $0.85, recording a small gain of less than 1% in the past day. Over the week, it slipped from about $0.93 to the low $0.82 range. ADA is set for a significant gain in the upcoming bull run, making it a top crypto today.

Toncoin (TON) Current Performance

Toncoin (TON) is priced at about $3.05 today, falling roughly 5% in the last 24 hours. A week ago, it was trading above $3.40, so the pullback is notable. However, TON is still considered one of the stronger Layer 1 projects, emphasizing scalability and fast, brilliant contract execution. The dip could allow disciplined investors to enter at a lower cost. TON’s growing ecosystem in DeFi and NFTs and its scalability features continue to place it in the conversation for long-term growth.

Conclusion

Turning $400 into $40k is ambitious, but the path becomes more realistic when investors diversify across projects like Stellar, Cardano, and Toncoin alongside the fresh upside in Little Pepe. The presale at $0.0021 is nearly sold out, with only a slim window left before the token pushes to its next stage. The growth potential of LILPEPE is already proven with early investors doubling their money, and stage 12 still offering 42% projected gains before launch. That combination of cultural buzz, technical strength, and presale traction makes it one of the most compelling tokens to buy today.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.