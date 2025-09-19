The post Turn $840 into $84,000 in Weeks With This Coin, Touted as the Best Meme Coin to Buy Now Alongside Shiba Inu appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme coins remain some of the most exciting and volatile opportunities in crypto. In 2021, Shiba Inu (SHIB) proved this by climbing to unimaginable highs, transforming small investments into millionaire-making jackpots. Even in 2025, SHIB continues to be a strong force in the meme coin sector, with one of the largest and most loyal communities in all of crypto. But while Shiba Inu is expected to deliver solid gains in the current bull run, traders looking for parabolic returns are also buying into a new meme coin generating incredible buzz: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Analysts say SHIB is still a good long-term hold, but LILPEPE offers the asymmetric upside to turn $840 into $84,000 in just eight weeks. Shiba Inu: Still a Power Player Shiba Inu is now more than just a meme. SHIB is currently worth $0.00001326 and has a market cap of $7.8 billion. It continues to draw consistent investment and is preferred for traders who want to invest in established meme tokens. Its large community makes it strong, and it will likely perform well when the market is rising in 2025. SHIB can’t make 100x gains like it could in 2021 anymore because its market cap is too high. For that, investors are looking at smaller, earlier-stage projects, precisely where Little Pepe comes in. Little Pepe: The Viral Coin of 2025 Little Pepe (LILPEPE) captures the same excitement SHIB did in its early days, but with an added advantage: real infrastructure. The project is developing an Ethereum Layer-2 dedicated solely to meme coins, making it fast, cheap, and sniper-bot resistant. This is more than hype; it’s a solution to problems that plagued past meme tokens, such as unfair launches and expensive gas fees. Currently in Stage 13 of its presale, priced at $0.0022, LILPEPE has already raised over… The post Turn $840 into $84,000 in Weeks With This Coin, Touted as the Best Meme Coin to Buy Now Alongside Shiba Inu appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme coins remain some of the most exciting and volatile opportunities in crypto. In 2021, Shiba Inu (SHIB) proved this by climbing to unimaginable highs, transforming small investments into millionaire-making jackpots. Even in 2025, SHIB continues to be a strong force in the meme coin sector, with one of the largest and most loyal communities in all of crypto. But while Shiba Inu is expected to deliver solid gains in the current bull run, traders looking for parabolic returns are also buying into a new meme coin generating incredible buzz: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Analysts say SHIB is still a good long-term hold, but LILPEPE offers the asymmetric upside to turn $840 into $84,000 in just eight weeks. Shiba Inu: Still a Power Player Shiba Inu is now more than just a meme. SHIB is currently worth $0.00001326 and has a market cap of $7.8 billion. It continues to draw consistent investment and is preferred for traders who want to invest in established meme tokens. Its large community makes it strong, and it will likely perform well when the market is rising in 2025. SHIB can’t make 100x gains like it could in 2021 anymore because its market cap is too high. For that, investors are looking at smaller, earlier-stage projects, precisely where Little Pepe comes in. Little Pepe: The Viral Coin of 2025 Little Pepe (LILPEPE) captures the same excitement SHIB did in its early days, but with an added advantage: real infrastructure. The project is developing an Ethereum Layer-2 dedicated solely to meme coins, making it fast, cheap, and sniper-bot resistant. This is more than hype; it’s a solution to problems that plagued past meme tokens, such as unfair launches and expensive gas fees. Currently in Stage 13 of its presale, priced at $0.0022, LILPEPE has already raised over…

Turn $840 into $84,000 in Weeks With This Coin, Touted as the Best Meme Coin to Buy Now Alongside Shiba Inu

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 21:16
Threshold
T$0.01665-4.20%
Hyperbot
BOT$0.08605-6.13%
RealLink
REAL$0.06345-2.95%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001284-4.46%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.23-4.72%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000614--%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00254-6.68%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00584+0.17%

Meme coins remain some of the most exciting and volatile opportunities in crypto. In 2021, Shiba Inu (SHIB) proved this by climbing to unimaginable highs, transforming small investments into millionaire-making jackpots. Even in 2025, SHIB continues to be a strong force in the meme coin sector, with one of the largest and most loyal communities in all of crypto. But while Shiba Inu is expected to deliver solid gains in the current bull run, traders looking for parabolic returns are also buying into a new meme coin generating incredible buzz: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Analysts say SHIB is still a good long-term hold, but LILPEPE offers the asymmetric upside to turn $840 into $84,000 in just eight weeks.

Shiba Inu: Still a Power Player

Shiba Inu is now more than just a meme. SHIB is currently worth $0.00001326 and has a market cap of $7.8 billion. It continues to draw consistent investment and is preferred for traders who want to invest in established meme tokens. Its large community makes it strong, and it will likely perform well when the market is rising in 2025. SHIB can’t make 100x gains like it could in 2021 anymore because its market cap is too high. For that, investors are looking at smaller, earlier-stage projects, precisely where Little Pepe comes in.

Little Pepe: The Viral Coin of 2025

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) captures the same excitement SHIB did in its early days, but with an added advantage: real infrastructure. The project is developing an Ethereum Layer-2 dedicated solely to meme coins, making it fast, cheap, and sniper-bot resistant. This is more than hype; it’s a solution to problems that plagued past meme tokens, such as unfair launches and expensive gas fees. Currently in Stage 13 of its presale, priced at $0.0022, LILPEPE has already raised over $25.5 million and sold over 15.7 billion tokens. Its presale momentum suggests strong demand, while its CertiK audit and CoinMarketCap listing give it credibility that many meme coins never achieve.

Why Both SHIB and LILPEPE Matter.

SHIB and LILPEPE make a compelling duo for investors who want balanced exposure. SHIB offers stability, backed by one of the most powerful meme communities in the world. It will likely see strong upside in this bull market, though its gains may be measured. LILPEPE, on the other hand, provides raw explosive potential. It’s where traders are placing smaller, high-risk bets that could yield massive returns. Together, they represent two sides of meme investing: SHIB for reliable growth, LILPEPE for transformational upside.

The Giveaway Effect

Community is everything in meme culture, and SHIB and LILPEPE understand that. While Shiba Inu’s vast community continues to fuel its staying power, LILPEPE is igniting growth through big promotions. One is a $777,000 giveaway, with 10 winners each receiving $77,000 tokens. Another is a special giveaway for presale buyers between Stage 12 and Stage 17, with exclusive perks for participants. Details for that promotion are available here. These campaigns are creating nonstop buzz, helping LILPEPE expand its footprint globally.

Turning $840 Into $84,000

Here’s the math fueling the excitement. At $0.0022, an $840 investment secures roughly 381,000 tokens. If LILPEPE reaches just $0.22 within eight weeks of launch, a 100x move, that investment would be worth about $84,000. While SHIB may no longer offer those multiples, it can still provide healthy returns alongside the broader market. Pairing SHIB’s stability with LILPEPE’s explosive potential exposes investors to safety and sky-high growth.

Conclusion

With its strong community and established presence, Shiba Inu remains a cornerstone of meme investing. It will almost certainly deliver gains this cycle, but the real excitement for exponential profits lies with Little Pepe (LILPEPE). For traders looking to maximize their portfolios, combining SHIB’s stability with LILPEPE’s early-stage upside could be the winning strategy in 2025. And for those bold enough to go all-in on the new viral star, that $840 entry could transform into $84,000 faster than most expect.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Source: https://partner.cryptopolitan.com/turn-840-into-84000-in-weeks-with-this-coin-touted-as-the-best-meme-coin-to-buy-now-alongside-shiba-inu/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates before June, followed by a bottoming out in the U.S. stock and crypto markets.
Union
U$0.007609-3.10%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.085+7.18%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003253+8.14%
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 10:23
Partager
Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

PANews reported on September 19 that Google (GOOG.O): In order to maintain its leadership in artificial intelligence, the patent system must evolve.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1407-5.31%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1502-0.52%
Partager
PANews2025/09/19 21:41
Partager
Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

PANews reported on September 19th that Mega Matrix Inc. ( MPU ) announced it has accumulated approximately $ 6 million in ENA tokens , with an additional $ 3 million invested in the past week, totaling 8.46 million ENA tokens at an average cost of $ 0.7165 per token. The company stated it will continue to increase its holdings weekly based on market conditions, furthering its stablecoin governance token ( DAT ) reserve strategy. Mega Matrix , headquartered in Singapore, also operates the short video platform FlexTV .
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01345-7.11%
Ethena
ENA$0.6675-4.77%
Partager
PANews2025/09/19 20:55
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

Poland Debuts First Bitcoin ETF in Eastern Europe – Can Bitcoin Hyper Follow With 10x Gains?

Dogecoin ETF Taps $6 Million on Debut: How High Can the Price Climb?