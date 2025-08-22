Turns $500 Into $140,000? Ozak AI’s $0.005 Presale Price and $2 Launch Target Could Outperform Dogecoin, XRP, and Shiba Inu in This Year’s Historic Market Rally

Ozak AI ($OZ), an AI-driven crypto project combining artificial intelligence with decentralized infrastructure, is gaining attention in the 2025 market cycle. With its presale price currently at $0.01 and a projected launch target of $2, early participants are eyeing potential gains of turning $500 into $140,000. As interest in AI grows, Ozak AI is being compared to early-stage tokens like Shiba Inu, XRP, and Dogecoin.

Rapid Growth in Ozak AI Presale Phase

Ozak AI is now in Phase 5 of the token sale. The token price is currently set at $0.01, compared to the initial price of $0.001 during Phase 1, which corresponds to a 400% rise. To date, 1,139,226.21 $OZ have been sold, and over 2,211,392.17 has been raised. The token supply is limited to 10 billion, of which 30% was designated to the presale.

The following stage will increase the token cost to $0.012, doubling the price for a new investor. Such a cost structure has prompted the early entrants without doubt, particularly those comparing the prospect with seed-level returns on tokens such as Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and XRP.

Ozak AI’s Core Technology and Token Utility

Ozak AI uses artificial intelligence and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) architecture to provide real-time analytic financial data. The users are able to access the live market signals generated by the AI agents through the Ozak Stream Network (OSN). These agents operate within crypto, forex, and stock markets.

$OZ is not just a trading asset. It fuels the ecosystem-staking, access to prediction agents, analytics tools, governance voting, and performance-based rewards. Referral bonuses are also paid to the investors, and 10% is given on the direct referrals.

The token launch will involve a token generation event (TGE). The tokens will be 90% locked at that, and the remaining percentage will be released according to a 6-month vesting plan to help to ensure price stability expressions in the long term.

Verified Security and Global Market Presence

Ozak AI rollout includes security as a primary component. CertiK, as well as the ordinary blockchain team, has audited the token contracts. Such an audit procedure aims to give assurance and confidence to investors and to be reliable.

Ozak AI is also coming out internationally. It will be presented at Coinfest Asia 2025 in Bali (August 20-22), and we will host closed parties with investors, developers, and partners. Before this, the team conducted a roadshow in Vietnam in order to engage with local communities and establish strategic relations.

Strategic Partnerships and Long-Term Outlook

The project has obtained key partnerships that facilitate long-term utility. SINT provides voice-based controls to the tools of Ozak AI, whereas Hive Intel provides blockchain information input to its AI agents. A Web3 partner, Weblume, embeds Ozak data signals into no-code dashboards and Web3 applications.

With these integrations and an operational infrastructure, Ozak AI is propelled towards long-term applications-not simply momentary profitability. This mix of usability, adoption, and pre-sale performance is what is making some people compare Ozak AI to the initial days of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, yet with more substantial technology development and more consistent purpose behind its tokens.

In case the token reaches its anticipated price at launch, which is pegged at $2, investors who will be buying tokens at a value of $500 in the current phase would potentially end up with a reward of $140,000.

Conclusion

At a presale price of $0.005, with expectations of a $2 launch, Ozak AI has cemented itself as one of the most anticipated AI-token projects of 2025. Real-world AI, the utility of tokens, and infrastructure design have both retail and institutional interest, creating speculation that Ozak AI may outperform legacy tokens such as Dogecoin, XRP, and Shiba Inu during this cycle.

