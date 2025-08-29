Twenty One Pilots Return With Both A Comeback Single And A New Smash

2025/08/29
“The Contract” by Twenty One Pilots rebounds onto three Billboard charts while slipping slightly on two radio lists, as “Drum Show” debuts on multiple rosters. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 13: Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph attend the 2024 Z100 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

On September 12, Twenty One Pilots will release a new album titled Breach. The duo’s upcoming eighth full-length has so far pushed just two songs as singles, and this week, both of them land on the Billboard charts as the newer of the two debuts. At the same time that a new tune arrives, “The Contract,” which the Grammy-winning act dropped earlier this summer, surges in popularity and becomes a hit on multiple lists once more.

“The Contract” Returns to the Billboard Charts

“The Contract” appears on five Billboard charts at the moment, and it reappears on three of them. The first single taken from Breach reenters both the Hot Rock Songs and Hot Alternative Songs lists at No. 25, settling in last place on those two genre-specific rosters. The tune can also be located once again on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs list, where it breaks back in at No. 31.

“The Contract” Also Falls on Several Radio Tallies

The same Breach single doesn’t need to bounce back onto two radio tallies, though it does decline, even as the cut makes its way back to three consumption-based rankings. “The Contract” falls from No. 3 to No. 5 on the Alternative Airplay chart, while simultaneously declining from No. 13 to No. 17 on the Rock & Alternative Airplay roster.

Twenty One Pilots Added Another No. 1

“The Contract” never reached the top 10 on any of the charts it returns to this week, though it did come close. Twenty One Pilots stalled just outside that region on all three lists, but the single did break into the uppermost area on both airplay rosters. The band scored another leader on the Alternative Airplay ranking with “The Contract,” while the cut only climbed to No. 8 on the more all-encompassing Rock & Alternative Airplay list.

“Drum Show” Debuts on Multiple Charts

As “The Contract” both returns and falls, new single “Drum Show” gets off to a strong start. The cut joins “The Contract” on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Hot Rock Songs, and Hot Alternative Songs tallies, opening inside the top 20 on all but the first list, where it barely misses out on that region.

The tune is also a top 10 bestseller on both the Rock Digital Song Sales and Alternative Digital Song Sales rankings, where Twenty One Pilots have now collected nearly two dozen smashes throughout the years.

