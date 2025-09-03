Twice Scores A New Hit Thanks To One Of The Biggest Movies Of 2025

Twice reaches the U.K.’s streaming songs chart for the second time ever as “Strategy” joins “Takedown,” with both climbing thanks to KPop Demon Hunters. SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – JANUARY 23: Members of girl group TWICE attend the 8th Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards on January 23, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

Twice continues to find space on several charts in the United Kingdom, and the group’s presence comes thanks to its pair of contributions to Netflix’s animated musical KPop Demon Hunters. Both cuts, “Takedown” and “Strategy,” have connected with listeners globally, and especially in the European nation, where this frame, one cut improves while the other eases downward.

“Takedown” Hits a New Chart Peak

“Takedown” climbs on two charts this week, including the most important one. The song improves from No. 31 to No. 27 on the Official Singles chart, granting Twice a new career high in the U.K. after five weeks on the tally.

The same poppy cut also rises to No. 74 on the Official Streaming chart. Just like on the Official Singles list, Twice reaches another top spot on that roster as well.

“Takedown” Declines When it Comes to Sales

At the same time that it hits its new peaks on several tallies, “Takedown” also slides on sales-based lists. The tune falls from No. 67 to No. 87 on the Official Singles Sales chart and from No. 64 to No. 84 on the Official Singles Downloads ranking. Even as purchases backtrack, overall consumption of “Takedown” is growing in the U.K.

“Strategy” Slips

“Strategy” weakens on the Official Singles chart, dropping from No. 35 to No. 39 in its fifth frame on the consumption-based roster. The cut recently broke into the top 40 for the first time, at which point Twice claimed a pair of concurrent top 40 singles — a rare feat for any K-pop group in the U.K. Now, it hovers near the edge of that region, and it may step outside it soon.

Twice Debuts “Strategy” as a Top Streamer

Even as “Strategy” slips, it also manages to debut. The track starts at No. 93 on the Official Streaming chart, becoming just the second Twice song to appear on the all-style roster. Both of the band’s streaming wins in the U.K. come from KPop Demon Hunters.

