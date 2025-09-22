Twitter Sensation Michael Kim Wins The Open De France

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Michael Kim of the United States celebrates holing a par putt on the 18th green to set the clubhouse lead on day four of the FedEx Open de France 2025 at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Breteche on September 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images) Getty Images

PGA Tour member Michael Kim became the first American in 53 years to win the Open de France on the DP World Tour, capturing his second professional victory and his first since the 2018 John Deere Classic. He held off strong contenders including five-time major champion Brooks Koepka, rising star Min Woo Lee, and crowd favorite Jeong Weon Ko of France to secure the win.

After birdies on 16 and 17, Kim faced a nervy finish at Le Golf National. Forced to get up and down from a greenside bunker, he rolled in a 16-foot par putt on the closing hole to post 16-under. “To be honest I felt like I hit a decent bunker shot,” Kim said. “That green slides away so much that I knew it was going to be quick, and it just didn’t run out as much as I thought.” The par save gave him the clubhouse lead and ultimately the trophy.

Reflecting afterward, Kim added: “It feels amazing. I really wanted to put on a good showing here this week. I’m so happy and grateful to come out with a victory. I’ve had a really good year on the PGA Tour, and this feels like the perfect cherry on top. I hope to continue this throughout my career.”

With 2025 shaping up as his best professional season, Kim is currently No. 64 in the Official World Golf Ranking, and is expected to rise substantially following his victory in France. Until this year’s resurgence, he was known more for his witty and transparent social media presence than for consistent results inside the ropes. His candid posts range from the realities of a tour player’s weekly routine to the expenses of competing and inside the rope observations about courses and players. It has earned him a loyal following online and an unexpected fanbase worldwide. Now, with his play catching up to his personality, Kim is commanding attention for more than just his Twitter feed. He’s proving himself to be a true contender on golf’s global stage—and if you follow him, you already know he’s giving fans a front-row seat to the celebration.