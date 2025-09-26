Two brothers from Texas have been arrested after a Minnesota family was kidnapped at gunpoint and forced to transfer $8 million in cryptocurrency.  Authorities said the ordeal lasted nine hours before law enforcement intervened and the suspects fled the state. Kidnappers hold the family at gunpoint Prosecutors identified the men as Raymond Christian Garcia, 23, […]Two brothers from Texas have been arrested after a Minnesota family was kidnapped at gunpoint and forced to transfer $8 million in cryptocurrency.  Authorities said the ordeal lasted nine hours before law enforcement intervened and the suspects fled the state. Kidnappers hold the family at gunpoint Prosecutors identified the men as Raymond Christian Garcia, 23, […]

Two brothers kidnapped a Minnesota family at gunpoint and stole $8 million in cryptocurrency

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/26 11:50

Two brothers from Texas have been arrested after a Minnesota family was kidnapped at gunpoint and forced to transfer $8 million in cryptocurrency. 

Authorities said the ordeal lasted nine hours before law enforcement intervened and the suspects fled the state.

Kidnappers hold the family at gunpoint

Prosecutors identified the men as Raymond Christian Garcia, 23, and Isiah Angelo Garcia, 24. The brothers are from Waller, Texas. Officials said they traveled to Minnesota and carried out the crime.

The brothers confronted the father of a family outside his home in Grant, Minnesota. He was taking out the trash when the criminals appeared with an AR-15-style rifle and a shotgun. They zip-tied his hands and forced him back inside.

Inside the home, the suspects woke the man’s wife and adult son. Both were tied up and held at gunpoint. Prosecutors say that Raymond kept watch over them while Isiah focused on transferring cryptocurrency from the father’s accounts.

Investigators say the brothers demanded access to digital wallets and forced large transfers into their own accounts. They also made repeated phone calls to an unidentified third person who appeared to guide the operation. The victim told them more funds were stored on a hardware wallet at a family cabin nearly three hours away.

Isiah then drove the father to the cabin while carrying the shotgun. There, the victim was forced to move the remaining funds. During this time, Raymond stayed in the family home, holding the wife and son hostage with the rifle. Prosecutors estimate the suspects stole a total of $8 million in cryptocurrency.

A criminal flees after seeing the policemen 

After hours, the son managed to call 911 when Raymond stepped outside the house. The police arrived within minutes, and they found the wife and son restrained inside the house. They saw Raymond fleeing out the back door.

The police found a suitcase hidden in a tree line after searching the area. They found a disassembled AR-15 rifle, ammunition, clothes, and drinks.

At the same time, Isiah was driving back with the father. Several emergency vehicles passed them on the road unknowingly. Isiah later abandoned the shotgun near a middle school parking lot. The situation forced the school to cancel its homecoming football game for safety.

Authorities connected the brothers to the crime using receipts and surveillance. A Wendy’s receipt from the suitcase showed that Isiah had rented a car in Houston days earlier. Surveillance footage confirmed Raymond had rented a Motel 6 room in Roseville, Minnesota, before the attack.

The car used in the kidnapping was later tracked on traffic cameras. It was seen in Oklahoma before returning to Texas a day later.

Authorities arrest the brothers

Law enforcement arrested the brothers in Waller, Texas. Officials say Isiah confessed after being taken into custody. He admitted that he and his brother traveled to Minnesota, tied up the family, and forced the crypto transfers.

County prosecutors filed state charges, including kidnapping with a firearm, aggravated robbery, and burglary. Moreover, federal prosecutors filed additional kidnapping charges. Both brothers are awaiting their first federal court appearance, and prosecutors will seek detention until trial.

Prosecutors said the investigation is ongoing. Authorities are still trying to identify the third person who allegedly guided the transfers by phone.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Open a long position in XPL with 10x leverage on Machi

Open a long position in XPL with 10x leverage on Machi

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Onchain Lens, Machi (singer Huang Licheng) has opened a long position in XPL with 10x leverage. He also holds long positions in ETH (15x), HYPE (10x), and PUMP (5x), and currently faces a floating loss of approximately $20 million.
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.57617-11.13%
Plasma
XPL$1.3019+550.95%
Ethereum
ETH$3,924.61-2.07%
Partager
PANews2025/09/26 13:13
Partager
Aave Goes Live on Plasma, Innovating DeFi Lending and Stablecoins Utility

Aave Goes Live on Plasma, Innovating DeFi Lending and Stablecoins Utility

Aave integrates with Plasma to enable scalable DeFi lending for stablecoins, Ethereum assets, and tokenized gold with advanced security and risk management.
AaveToken
AAVE$261.88-1.85%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01697+13.20%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001527-4.32%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 13:00
Partager
Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’

Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’

The post Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency sell-off  Bearish Strategy warning  Controversial financial commentator Peter Schiff has predicted that the cryptocurrency sector is on track to enter a full-blown “ice age.”  We are not about to enter another crypto winter, as that implies another spring will soon follow. Get ready for a crypto ice age. Got gold? — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) September 25, 2025 The gold bug argues that there will not be another “crypto spring,” meaning that the term “crypto winter” will not be appropriate for describing the upcoming market crash.  Cryptocurrency sell-off  Schiff’s dire warning comes amid a massive cryptocurrency sell-off that is taking place right now. Bitcoin, the leading coin, is down by 4% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.  Altcoins are unsurprisingly performing way worse, with Ethereum (ETH) shedding as much as 8%. The flagship altcoin has now plunged by as much as 20% within just a single week.  Earlier today, Schiff gloated over Ethereum’s plunge below the $4,000 level.  Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have also nose-dived by nearly 10%. Overall, $1.04 billion worth of crypto has already been liquidated over the past 24 hours.  It is worth noting that major equity indices are also on track to close in the red for the third consecutive day. The most recent bout of weakness was caused by stronger-than-expected GDP growth as well as a decline in jobless claims. The odds of the Federal Reserve implementing several rate cuts this year have dropped substantially following the recent economic data. This, of course, also affects risk assets of the likes of Bitcoin despite the fact that the cryptocurrency recently became less correlated with US equities. Bearish Strategy warning  While commenting on the recent market correction, Schiff said that he was not sure whether or not Strategy (MSTR) would be able to survive,…
GET
GET$0.004823-8.56%
READY
READY$0.018-4.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016615-2.57%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 12:56
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Open a long position in XPL with 10x leverage on Machi

Aave Goes Live on Plasma, Innovating DeFi Lending and Stablecoins Utility

Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’

Fitell stock plunges after $100M Solana treasury strategy

Treehouse DeFi: Unlocking a Revolutionary Era for Decentralized Finance