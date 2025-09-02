Two Mega Whales Are Blocking Bitcoin’s Path to $150K

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/02 22:32
RealLink
REAL$0.06006+5.81%

Banner magacoin finance

While some traders dismiss the pullback as a natural reset, others argue the real weight on the market comes from a handful of oversized players.

The Whale Bottleneck

David Bailey, CEO of Nakamoto and crypto adviser to Donald Trump, claims two enormous wallets may be capping Bitcoin’s upside. Together, they control roughly 200,000 BTC — one holding 80,000 coins, the other 120,000. He believes the market won’t move decisively higher until this supply has been absorbed, though he insists it’s just a matter of “one whale at a time.”

Flash Crashes and Rotations

The influence of big sellers has already been felt. Late August saw a 24,000 BTC dump that triggered half a billion dollars in liquidations within hours. Other whales have rotated out of Bitcoin entirely, selling into ETH: one shifted 400 BTC on Hyperliquid before buying Ether, another unloaded 2,000 BTC for nearly 49,000 ETH. Such moves have unnerved traders already coping with thin ETF demand.

READ MORE:

Major Pi Network Listing News: Could This Be the Start of a Massive Comeback?

Corrections in Context

Still, analysts argue this drawdown looks tame compared with past cycles. Since topping out near $123,000, Bitcoin has shed about 12%. CryptoQuant strategist Darkfrost points out that previous corrections ran as deep as 28%, often paving the way for stronger rallies by flushing out excess leverage.

Market veteran Michael van de Poppe expects Bitcoin to break upward eventually but warns of another leg down, possibly into the $100K–$103K range, before the next surge.

Healthy Pause or Structural Roadblock?

For now, the market is caught between two narratives. To some, this is just a breather in a bull run. To others, the presence of whales with massive holdings is a structural drag. If those sales slow, Bailey suggests the breakout everyone is waiting for could finally carry Bitcoin to $150,000.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Two Mega Whales Are Blocking Bitcoin’s Path to $150K appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

As the crypto market navigates a period of consolidation, many traders have their charts focused on XRP. The veteran altcoin is being closely watched for a decisive move, with some analysts cautioning a bearish retest could be in the cards. While XRP holders wait in anticipation, a different kind of story is unfolding in the [...] The post Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High appeared first on Blockonomi.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005848+2.16%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-0.67%
XRP
XRP$2.7984+1.88%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:15
Partager
Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

TLDR: Yunfeng Financial Group purchased 10,000 ETH worth $44M from internal cash reserves. The Ethereum investment supports Web3 growth, RWA tokenization, and client financial autonomy. ETH inclusion allows Yunfeng to explore new models in insurance and digital asset innovation. Company will monitor market and regulatory changes to adjust strategic reserve assets as needed. Yunfeng Financial [...] The post Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push appeared first on Blockonomi.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03651+1.92%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0005528+5.23%
Ethereum
ETH$4,301.39-1.23%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:03
Partager
Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to Jinshi, many prominent economists have voiced their support for Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, following President Trump's move to fire her over allegations of mortgage fraud. Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter supporting Cook, arguing that the bar for removing a Fed governor is high and that elected officials should avoid actions and rhetoric that undermine the Fed's independence. The letter, published on Tuesday, was signed by Nobel laureates Claudia Goldin and Paul Romer, Christina Romer, former Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Obama, and Trevon Logan, a professor at Ohio State University and a co-author of a paper with Cook.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.339-0.84%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-0.67%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.011375-1.91%
Partager
PANews2025/09/02 23:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Sonic Labs Enters U.S. Markets with $150 Million Token Plan and ETF Launch