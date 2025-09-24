The post Typhoon Ragasa Makes Landfall In China After Killing 15 In Taiwan (PHOTOS) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Typhoon Ragasa, the most powerful storm of the year so far, made landfall in southern China on Wednesday evening after causing a wave of destruction and killing more than a dozen people in Taiwan and remote parts of the Philippines. Waves crash onto a beach near a giant sculpture in Shenzhen in southern China’s Guangdong province on Wednesday. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Key Facts Chinese state media reported the typhoon made landfall in China’s southern Guangdong province at around 5 p.m. local time. The wind speed at the eye of the storm was around 90 mph (144km/h) at the time of landfall, down from around 120 mph when the storm passed near Hong Kong earlier in the day. As a precautionary measure, Chinese authorities have evacuated around 1.9 million people residing in the path of the typhoon. Earlier on Wednesday, heavy rains triggered by the storm in Taiwan’s eastern Hualien County caused a barrier lake to overflow, triggering severe flooding that killed at least 15 people, while 17 others remained missing. Despite not making landfall over Hong Kong, the powerful storm caused flooding, uprooted trees and left at least 82 people injured as it passed near the city. What To Watch For According to Chinese state media, Ragasa is expected to weaken as it moves westward inland through Southern China gradually. Big Number 165 mph. That was the recorded maximum sustained wind speed of Ragasa recorded on Monday as it made landfall over the island of Panuitan in northern Philippines. This is the equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane, making it the most powerful storm on earth so far this year. How Is Ragasa Impacting Flight Travel? According to FlightAware data, 158 out of the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in Guangdong have been canceled so… The post Typhoon Ragasa Makes Landfall In China After Killing 15 In Taiwan (PHOTOS) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Typhoon Ragasa, the most powerful storm of the year so far, made landfall in southern China on Wednesday evening after causing a wave of destruction and killing more than a dozen people in Taiwan and remote parts of the Philippines. Waves crash onto a beach near a giant sculpture in Shenzhen in southern China’s Guangdong province on Wednesday. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Key Facts Chinese state media reported the typhoon made landfall in China’s southern Guangdong province at around 5 p.m. local time. The wind speed at the eye of the storm was around 90 mph (144km/h) at the time of landfall, down from around 120 mph when the storm passed near Hong Kong earlier in the day. As a precautionary measure, Chinese authorities have evacuated around 1.9 million people residing in the path of the typhoon. Earlier on Wednesday, heavy rains triggered by the storm in Taiwan’s eastern Hualien County caused a barrier lake to overflow, triggering severe flooding that killed at least 15 people, while 17 others remained missing. Despite not making landfall over Hong Kong, the powerful storm caused flooding, uprooted trees and left at least 82 people injured as it passed near the city. What To Watch For According to Chinese state media, Ragasa is expected to weaken as it moves westward inland through Southern China gradually. Big Number 165 mph. That was the recorded maximum sustained wind speed of Ragasa recorded on Monday as it made landfall over the island of Panuitan in northern Philippines. This is the equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane, making it the most powerful storm on earth so far this year. How Is Ragasa Impacting Flight Travel? According to FlightAware data, 158 out of the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in Guangdong have been canceled so…

Typhoon Ragasa Makes Landfall In China After Killing 15 In Taiwan (PHOTOS)

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 19:57
NEAR
NEAR$3.067+1.65%
1
1$0.01291-14.22%
Humanity
H$0.05314+9.54%
MemeCore
M$2.43639-1.35%
Waves
WAVES$1.022+0.93%

Topline

Typhoon Ragasa, the most powerful storm of the year so far, made landfall in southern China on Wednesday evening after causing a wave of destruction and killing more than a dozen people in Taiwan and remote parts of the Philippines.

Waves crash onto a beach near a giant sculpture in Shenzhen in southern China’s Guangdong province on Wednesday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Key Facts

Chinese state media reported the typhoon made landfall in China’s southern Guangdong province at around 5 p.m. local time.

The wind speed at the eye of the storm was around 90 mph (144km/h) at the time of landfall, down from around 120 mph when the storm passed near Hong Kong earlier in the day.

As a precautionary measure, Chinese authorities have evacuated around 1.9 million people residing in the path of the typhoon.

Earlier on Wednesday, heavy rains triggered by the storm in Taiwan’s eastern Hualien County caused a barrier lake to overflow, triggering severe flooding that killed at least 15 people, while 17 others remained missing.

Despite not making landfall over Hong Kong, the powerful storm caused flooding, uprooted trees and left at least 82 people injured as it passed near the city.

What To Watch For

According to Chinese state media, Ragasa is expected to weaken as it moves westward inland through Southern China gradually.

Big Number

165 mph. That was the recorded maximum sustained wind speed of Ragasa recorded on Monday as it made landfall over the island of Panuitan in northern Philippines. This is the equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane, making it the most powerful storm on earth so far this year.

How Is Ragasa Impacting Flight Travel?

According to FlightAware data, 158 out of the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in Guangdong have been canceled so far on Wednesday, along with 102 flight which were set to arrive at the airport. Hong Kong International Airport, one of Asia’s busiest, suspended all flights for 36 hours on Tuesday evening. After the storm moved past Hong Kong, authorities announced that flights from the airport will resume after midnight. The city’s flag carrier Cathay Pacific announced it will begin a phased resumption of its operations early on Thursday morning. FlightAware shows around 240 flights in and out of Hong Kong have been canceled so far on Wednesday.

Furniture damaged by floodwater at a restaurant in Tseung Kwan O area, as super typhoon Ragasa approaches Hong Kong.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

The typhoon caused heavy rains and fallen trees across Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

A man walks past a damaged car, swept away by floodwaters, in Hualien following the bursting of a barrier lake during the passing of Super Typhoon Ragasa.

AFP via Getty Images

At least 15 people were killed by flooding in Taiwan.

AFP via Getty Images

Experts described the lake barrier burst in Taiwan as a “tsunami from the mountains.”

AFP via Getty Images

Chinese authorities evacuated around 1.9 million people from the Guangdong Province.

Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2025/09/24/around-2-million-evacuated-as-powerful-typhoon-ragasa-hits-china-after-killing-15-in-taiwan-photos/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

Vet has explained that he has decided to veto the Token Escrow amendment to prevent breaking things
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01236+2.23%
VeChain
VET$0.02311+1.58%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003136+7.32%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:28
Partager
Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Sony PlayStation plans to host its State of Play stream on September 24, starting from 2 pm ET.
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05745-0.19%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03926+2.69%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 20:58
Partager
Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

PANews reported on September 24th that according to Cryptonews, Brazil's central bank has proposed new regulations for the foreign exchange (forex) industry, potentially further restricting cryptocurrency exchanges. The proposal, released for public consultation, solicits feedback. While the proposal does not directly address cryptocurrency trading and exchanges, as currently formulated, the rules would affect trading platforms that allow customers to transfer money internationally or sell cryptocurrencies for currencies other than the Brazilian real. The new regulations would bring the largely unregulated forex industry under regulatory oversight, forcing providers to apply for licenses, submit customer transaction data, use designated entry/exit points for deposits and withdrawals, and cap single transactions at $10,000. The central bank aims to increase transparency among forex platforms, and local media warn that cryptocurrency exchanges involved in money transfers could be affected, and exchanges operating overseas could also be subject to restrictions. The consultation period runs until November 2nd.
RealLink
REAL$0.06393+6.26%
Capverse
CAP$0.11765+0.77%
MAY
MAY$0.03998-0.37%
Partager
PANews2025/09/24 20:52
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

HBAR Technology Principles Applied in XRP Tundra’s Wealth-Generating Dual Token Presale

Belfort, a cryptographic computing development company, has secured $6 million in seed funding led by Vsquared Ventures.