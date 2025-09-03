U.S. Bancorp Resumes Crypto Custody, Adds Bitcoin ETF

Key Points:
  • U.S. Bancorp resumes cryptocurrency custody services, adds Bitcoin ETF.
  • Enhancement driven by regulatory shifts and partnerships.
  • Market anticipates potential $5.2 billion custody revenue.

U.S. Bancorp has resumed cryptocurrency custody services for institutional clients while adding Bitcoin ETF offerings, as reported by PANews on September 3, enhancing its digital asset portfolio.

This move reflects ongoing regulatory adjustments, providing essential momentum to institutional cryptocurrency adoption, with potential $5.20 billion revenue gains from custody services by 2025.

Main Content

U.S. Bancorp has officially relaunched its cryptocurrency custody services for institutional investors, accompanied by the introduction of a Bitcoin ETF. The bank’s president, Gunjan Kedia, remarked, “Collaborating with providers like NYDIG, we aim to deliver robust, compliant and secure crypto custody solutions for institutional clients.” This initiative follows a period of limited crypto engagement due to regulatory constraints.

As regulatory conditions evolve, U.S. Bancorp’s recent adjustments signify a shift towards incorporating digital assets into traditional finance. The re-entry points to broader acceptance and potential regulatory compliance, suggesting a significant impact on market dynamics.

Industry reactions reveal optimism about this development’s potential return on investment. With the Federal Reserve, OCC, and FDIC supporting crypto custody under stringent guidelines, it’s anticipated that institutional confidence will rise, possibly earning U.S. Bancorp around $5.2 billion in custody revenue by 2025.

Regulatory Shifts Spur U.S. Bancorp’s Crypto Revival

Did you know? U.S. Bancorp’s move into crypto custody follows the rescission of SAB 121 in January 2025, which aligns with a broader industry trend towards regulated crypto asset management.

Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $111,577.16 with a market cap of 2.22 trillion dollars, holding a 57.74% market dominance. Its 24-hour trading volume reached 71.54 billion dollars, showing a 1.89% price increase. BTC’s circulating supply is 19,915,362, as recorded on September 3, 2025, by CoinMarketCap.



Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 12:10 UTC on September 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research suggests that U.S. Bancorp’s custody resumption may bolster confidence among institutional investors, potentially leading to increased market activity. Regulatory compliance and efficient infrastructure could steer more banks to adopt similar strategies, reinforcing the crypto market’s stability and growth.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/usbancorp-crypto-custody-bitcoin-etf/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
