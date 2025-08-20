U.S. Bank SoFi Adds Bitcoin Transfers With Lightspark Integration

U.S. digital bank SoFi is preparing a new international money transfer service through a partnership with Lightspark.
The service promises faster, cheaper transfers directly from the SoFi app. Customers will no longer need third-party remittance apps. SoFi CEO Anthony Noto emphasized that many users depend on sending money abroad. The company plans to launch the service later this year, starting with Mexico.
The partnership leverages Lightspark’s Universal Money Address (UMA), a Bitcoin-based infrastructure. According to Lightspark, the system enables real-time currency conversion and instant transfers globally.
David Marcus, Lightspark CEO, said the network allows users to move dollars any time, with full visibility of costs. The service aims to simplify cross-border transfers while keeping fees below the national average.
SoFi’s system converts U.S. dollars to Bitcoin in real-time and routes the funds through the Bitcoin Lightning Network.
After crossing borders, funds are converted back into the recipient’s local currency. Transfers are sent directly to local bank accounts. Anthony Noto described the process as faster and smarter access to money for members.
Lightspark powers a network of partner banks and financial platforms, providing a secure experience. Users will see fees and exchange rates upfront before confirming transactions. The service operates 24/7, eliminating the need for separate apps. SoFi will initially roll out in Mexico, with plans to expand to more countries soon.
By integrating blockchain into its app, SoFi becomes one of the first U.S. banks to provide a crypto-enabled remittance service. The company plans to offer this through SoFi Checking & Savings. Members can join a waitlist to access the service upon launch.
