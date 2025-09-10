U.S. Bill Orders Treasury to Study Bitcoin Reserve

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 06:57
The House Appropriations Committee advanced a 2026 funding bill that instructs the Treasury Department to study the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a US digital asset stockpile.

The directive, included in H.R. 5166, requires reports within 90 days on custody, cybersecurity, and accounting of such assets.

Treasury Reports and Political Context

The Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act allocates more than $239 million for Treasury operations.

Sections 137 and 138 direct the agency to analyze potential barriers, identify custody partners, and outline how digital assets would appear on the federal balance sheet.

The bill further requires a classified report from Treasury and the National Security Agency on coordination in managing digital assets, signaling national security concerns.

While it does not mandate purchases, it places Bitcoin at the center of US fiscal debates for the first time.

This development coincides with broader regulation discussions. Senator Ruben Gallego released a framework proposing CFTC oversight of non-security digital assets and new consumer protections.

The document also criticized former President Donald Trump for using digital asset ventures for personal gain.

BeInCrypto reported that the Trump family’s WLFI token launch briefly boosted their net worth by $5 billion, intensifying scrutiny over political influence in crypto markets.

At the same time, Eric Trump has become an outspoken advocate for Bitcoin.

Speaking at a Seoul event, he predicted that cryptocurrency growth will be “explosive” in the next 12 to 18 months and pitched Bitcoin as a hedge against real estate, as BeInCrypto reported.

Market infrastructure is also adapting. Nasdaq President Tal Cohen announced a filing to the SEC to enable tokenized securities trading, saying innovation must advance “without sacrificing trust and investor protection.”

Enforcement, Sanctions, and the Road Ahead

The appropriations bill also expands enforcement budgets, with $230 million allocated to the Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, including funds to test AI for sanctions enforcement.

Days before the bill’s release, the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Southeast Asian networks that stole more than $10 billion from Americans in 2024 through fraudulent crypto investment schemes tied to human trafficking.

Source | OFAC

These moves highlight how digital assets function as both tools for innovation and avenues for crime.

The bill also restricts the Treasury from using appropriated funds to design or develop a central bank digital currency. Lawmakers framed the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve study as a way to explore crypto’s role without committing to sweeping monetary reforms.

Together, the new reserve directive, parallel market reforms, and the Trump family’s high-profile crypto ventures underscore how digital assets are reshaping US economic, political, and security agendas.

Treasury’s forthcoming reports will shape whether Bitcoin becomes a reserve tool, a regulatory challenge, or both.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/us-treasury-bill-bitcoin-reserve/

