U.S. Commerce Department Selects TRON for GDP Data Publication

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/04 06:12

The U.S. Department of Commerce has selected the TRON blockchain to publish official GDP data, marking a major validation for the network. This move highlights blockchain’s growing role in government transparency and economic data distribution.

Blockchain Use for Official Economic Data

The U.S. Department of Commerce has taken a significant step by using blockchain technology to publish official economic data. As part of a broader effort, the department has chosen TRON, alongside eight other blockchains, to secure and distribute the Q2 2025 GDP data.

This marks the first time that a federal agency has used public blockchains to publish such important economic information.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported a 3.3% growth rate in GDP for Q2 2025, with the data hash recorded on the TRON blockchain. This move demonstrates the increasing use of blockchain for government data publication and economic transparency.

TRON’s Role in Ensuring Transparency

The use of TRON to publish the GDP data hash is seen as a significant endorsement of the blockchain’s capability to provide transparency, security, and immutability for critical public data. Justin Sun, founder of TRON, celebrated the move, calling it a powerful indication of the network’s expanding role in public infrastructure.

In his statement, Sun highlighted how TRON’s ability to process over $22 billion in daily settlements and 8.8 million transactions positions the network as a trusted infrastructure for government data. He stressed that blockchain technology is not only improving transparency but also bridging the gap between traditional and decentralized systems.

U.S. Government’s Blockchain Strategy

The government’s decision to use blockchain for GDP data publication aligns with its broader initiative to establish the U.S. as the “blockchain capital of the world.”

Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick praised the move as a milestone for the Trump administration’s efforts to enhance blockchain adoption in the U.S. government.

The selected blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and TRON, are seen as part of a growing list of federally recognized blockchain partners. This selection underscores blockchain’s increasing role in government processes, not only for financial markets but also for preserving data integrity and ensuring open access to vital economic indicators.

TRON’s Strategic Moves in the Market

The selection of TRON to handle official GDP data publication comes amid the network’s aggressive growth strategy. Recently, TRON implemented a 60% reduction in network fees, significantly lowering transaction costs. This fee reduction has already had an impact, leading to a surge in user adoption and activity. Within days of the reduction, TRON surpassed 2.5 million daily active users, according to DeFiLlama data.

TRON’s leadership in stablecoin transfers, particularly with USDT, also reinforces its position in the blockchain ecosystem. The network now leads globally with over $79 billion in USDT circulating on the platform. This combination of lower fees and increased adoption positions TRON as a major player in the blockchain space.

The U.S. government’s endorsement of TRON, alongside other blockchain networks, is a sign of growing acceptance of decentralized technologies in mainstream applications. By integrating blockchain into government functions like GDP data publication, the U.S. is making a strong case for blockchain as a tool for enhancing transparency and trust in public data.

