U.S. Commerce Secretary Announces Blockchain for GDP Data Release

TLDR

The U.S. Department of Commerce will start publishing GDP data on the blockchain to improve transparency and security.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick emphasized blockchain’s role in tamper-proof data distribution during a White House cabinet meeting.

The initiative aims to create an accessible and reliable system for sharing vital economic statistics.

Other countries like Estonia and the European Union have already successfully integrated blockchain into public administration.

Blockchain’s use in the U.S. government will ensure secure storage, distribution, and verification of economic data.

The U.S. Department of Commerce will begin publishing GDP data on the blockchain. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced this during a White House cabinet meeting, highlighting blockchain’s potential to improve data distribution. The initiative aims to bring more transparency and security to the handling of economic statistics in the U.S.

Blockchain to Transform U.S. Economic Data Distribution

Lutnick explained that the Department of Commerce plans to use blockchain to distribute its GDP data.

By embracing blockchain, the government seeks to ensure that economic data is tamper-proof and easily accessible to the public. The new system aims to allow seamless and secure access to vital economic figures.

The use of blockchain also promises a transparent process for the release of government statistics. Blockchain offers an auditable and immutable record, which could enhance trust in the accuracy and reliability of economic data. The initiative is part of a broader effort to explore blockchain’s potential across different government departments.

U.S. Joins Global Blockchain Trend for Data

The U.S. is not the first government to embrace blockchain technology. Estonia, a pioneer in blockchain adoption, secured over a million patient records using blockchain in 2016. Similarly, the European Union launched its European Blockchain Services Infrastructure (EBSI) in 2018, designed to provide secure and verifiable public services across member states.

Other countries, like Singapore and Australia, have trialed blockchain systems for cross-border trade document verification. These efforts show the growing confidence in blockchain’s ability to streamline public administration processes. The U.S. aims to join this global trend by integrating blockchain into its economic data systems.

Blockchain provides secure storage and sharing of data, protecting information from tampering. It offers governments a way to create digital identities and ensure transparent transactions. However, while blockchain secures data handling, it does not directly address the accuracy of the information itself.

Blockchain’s tamper-proof nature makes it a strong candidate for public administration. The U.S. government hopes this initiative will inspire further blockchain adoption across other federal departments. By leveraging blockchain, the government seeks to provide more reliable and easily accessible public data.

The post U.S. Commerce Secretary Announces Blockchain for GDP Data Release appeared first on Blockonomi.