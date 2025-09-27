The post U.S. Core PCE Inflation Steady at 2.9% for August 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The U.S. core PCE price index for August remained at 2.9%, matching forecasts. Market stability observed as no new interest rate changes are expected. Key crypto assets like BTC and ETH showed muted reactions. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on September 26 that the Core PCE price index remained unchanged at 2.9% in August 2025, matching market expectations. The stable inflation reading suggests no immediate Federal Reserve policy shifts, maintaining predictable monetary conditions favorable to risk assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. U.S. Inflation and Crypto Market Stability In Focus The core PCE index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, remained at 2.9% in August 2025. This figure closely aligns with market predictions, indicating that inflationary pressures are consistent with previous months. Policymakers and market observers expected no shifts in monetary policy given the matching of expectations. The implications of this include a muted response from financial markets. No significant policy or market shifts occurred, suggesting stability in both traditional and digital asset sectors in the immediate term. This potentially reinforces existing economic strategies without necessitating adjustments to interest rates. On the day of the announcement, market indicators showed minimal volatility, with key figures across financial and crypto sectors maintaining the status quo. Commentary from economic policymakers and industry leaders was notably absent, indicating the expected market response did not prompt significant actions or statements. Bitcoin’s Performance Amid PCE Stability Did you know? When core PCE aligns with forecasts, major cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH typically experience stability, similar to when August 2022 saw the same result. As of September 26, 2025, Bitcoin’s price stands at $109,717.67 with a market cap of 2.19 trillion and a market dominance of 57.78%. Over the past 24 hours, trading volume was $58,025,871,478.04, down by 22.95%. Bitcoin’s price change in… The post U.S. Core PCE Inflation Steady at 2.9% for August 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The U.S. core PCE price index for August remained at 2.9%, matching forecasts. Market stability observed as no new interest rate changes are expected. Key crypto assets like BTC and ETH showed muted reactions. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on September 26 that the Core PCE price index remained unchanged at 2.9% in August 2025, matching market expectations. The stable inflation reading suggests no immediate Federal Reserve policy shifts, maintaining predictable monetary conditions favorable to risk assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. U.S. Inflation and Crypto Market Stability In Focus The core PCE index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, remained at 2.9% in August 2025. This figure closely aligns with market predictions, indicating that inflationary pressures are consistent with previous months. Policymakers and market observers expected no shifts in monetary policy given the matching of expectations. The implications of this include a muted response from financial markets. No significant policy or market shifts occurred, suggesting stability in both traditional and digital asset sectors in the immediate term. This potentially reinforces existing economic strategies without necessitating adjustments to interest rates. On the day of the announcement, market indicators showed minimal volatility, with key figures across financial and crypto sectors maintaining the status quo. Commentary from economic policymakers and industry leaders was notably absent, indicating the expected market response did not prompt significant actions or statements. Bitcoin’s Performance Amid PCE Stability Did you know? When core PCE aligns with forecasts, major cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH typically experience stability, similar to when August 2022 saw the same result. As of September 26, 2025, Bitcoin’s price stands at $109,717.67 with a market cap of 2.19 trillion and a market dominance of 57.78%. Over the past 24 hours, trading volume was $58,025,871,478.04, down by 22.95%. Bitcoin’s price change in…

U.S. Core PCE Inflation Steady at 2.9% for August 2025

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 08:29
Union
U$0.010537-0.13%
Core DAO
CORE$0.387+3.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016781-0.72%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.053+0.86%
Wink
LIKE$0.007813+2.31%
Key Points:
  • The U.S. core PCE price index for August remained at 2.9%, matching forecasts.
  • Market stability observed as no new interest rate changes are expected.
  • Key crypto assets like BTC and ETH showed muted reactions.

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on September 26 that the Core PCE price index remained unchanged at 2.9% in August 2025, matching market expectations.

The stable inflation reading suggests no immediate Federal Reserve policy shifts, maintaining predictable monetary conditions favorable to risk assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

U.S. Inflation and Crypto Market Stability In Focus

The core PCE index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, remained at 2.9% in August 2025. This figure closely aligns with market predictions, indicating that inflationary pressures are consistent with previous months. Policymakers and market observers expected no shifts in monetary policy given the matching of expectations.

The implications of this include a muted response from financial markets. No significant policy or market shifts occurred, suggesting stability in both traditional and digital asset sectors in the immediate term. This potentially reinforces existing economic strategies without necessitating adjustments to interest rates.

On the day of the announcement, market indicators showed minimal volatility, with key figures across financial and crypto sectors maintaining the status quo. Commentary from economic policymakers and industry leaders was notably absent, indicating the expected market response did not prompt significant actions or statements.

Bitcoin’s Performance Amid PCE Stability

Did you know? When core PCE aligns with forecasts, major cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH typically experience stability, similar to when August 2022 saw the same result.

As of September 26, 2025, Bitcoin’s price stands at $109,717.67 with a market cap of 2.19 trillion and a market dominance of 57.78%. Over the past 24 hours, trading volume was $58,025,871,478.04, down by 22.95%. Bitcoin’s price change in the past 24 hours was 0.67%, and it saw a -5.14% shift in the last seven days, according to CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 23:54 UTC on September 26, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research indicates that stable PCE readings usually support existing Federal Reserve policies, suggesting that expectations for rate hikes remain subdued. This stability can bolster confidence in cryptocurrency markets as investors seek risk assets with predictable returns, while ongoing macroeconomic stability provides a conducive environment for further digital asset adoption.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/us-core-pce-august-2025/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.566+0.96%
Suilend
SEND$0.4672+2.83%
Wink
LIKE$0.007815+2.33%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Partager
Project X — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Project X — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Project X is the first-of-its-kind decentralized exchange on HyperEVM. At the time of writing, the project is running a points program for providing liquidity, trading, and inviting friends. There is no information about raised investments, but many founders of well-known projects are following the project. In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities […] Сообщение Project X — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
WELL3
WELL$0.0000429-12.80%
Partager
Incrypted2025/07/19 22:32
Partager
The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

This article explores how a simple change in the reference point can achieve a Pareto-efficient equilibrium in both free and fair economies and those with social justice.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0016518+3.04%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00005966+0.64%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011261+0.26%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/17 22:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Project X — active in the project with an eye on the drop

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

Best Crypto To Buy Now Q4 With Presale Opportunities

Liquidity Wave Extends The Crypto Bull Run Into 2026, Predicts Raoul Pal