U.S. data center spending hits all-time high of $40B on AI demand surge

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/11 07:14
Union
U$0.00963-1.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1003-1.43%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1419-11.03%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0912+8.18%

Spending on data centers in the U.S. reached a record high of $40B in June, following a 50% increase in the same time period last year. 

The surge in the adoption of artificial intelligence is fueling the need for more data centers and in turn increasing energy consumption, raising concern from policymakers.

U.S. spending on data centers has reached $40B

Construction spending on U.S. data centers rose to a record amount of $40B in June, according to a new report from the Bank of America Institute.

The increase is due to the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies, which require immense computing power. The adoption of AI technology has prompted major technology companies to ramp up investments in digital infrastructure.

The figure marks a 30% increase from the same period last year, which experienced a 50% surge.

Cloud and technology companies like Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon are at the center of this increased spending. These companies are known as “hyperscalers” due to the scale of their global cloud operations. These hyperscalers have invested billions into building and expanding data centers to support the massive computing needs of generative AI tools and machine learning models.

The foundation of modern AI applications relies on a vast network of servers and specialized hardware to process enormous datasets. The growth of large scale data centers that can meet those demands has had an effect across the technology industry, especially for chipmakers like Nvidia.

Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs) are used in a number of AI training and inference tasks due to their high performance, and a good portion of the company’s revenue from sales is linked to the demand from data centers.

The Bank of America Institute emphasized that while hyperscalers are driving much of the current demand, they are not the sole force behind it.

“Hyperscalers are a big part of the increased demand for power, but they’re not the whole picture,” Bank of America Institute economists led by Liz Everett Krisberg said in the report.

Electricity demand concerns

With the increase of data center construction, energy consumption within the U.S. is also on the rise.

According to the economists at the Bank of America Institute, most of the rise in electricity demand through 2030 is expected to come not just from AI data centers, but also from electric vehicles (EVs), heating systems, industrial reshoring, and the electrification of buildings.

This projected surge in power demand poses new challenges for utilities, policymakers, and the energy sector.

Data centers are known to consume a significant amount of electricity, as each facility requires large amounts of energy not only to power computing equipment but also to maintain cooling systems.

With more of these facilities becoming operational, concerns about the long-term strain on U.S. energy grids are also building.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Brazilian government opens tender for cryptocurrency trading monitoring contract

Brazilian government opens tender for cryptocurrency trading monitoring contract

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Bitcoin.com, the Brazilian Ministry of Justice and Public Security issued a contract tender notice on June 20, planning to purchase a cryptocurrency
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016753+4.69%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006849+3.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0912+8.18%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 17:01
Partager
3iQ’s XRP ETF Hits $150 Million as Canadian Demand for Regulated Crypto Surges

3iQ’s XRP ETF Hits $150 Million as Canadian Demand for Regulated Crypto Surges

Demand for regulated XRP products in Canada is gaining momentum as 3iQ Digital Asset Management confirmed its XRP ETF has surpassed CAD 150 million in assets under management. Listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker XRPQ, the fund launched earlier this year and has quickly emerged as the largest ETF of its kind […]
XRP
XRP$2.9933+1.45%
FUND
FUND$0.018--%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/11 08:00
Partager
Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

PANews reported on June 19 that Fetch.ai CEO and founder Humayun Sheikh announced that the platform's practicality has been significantly improved due to the increased use of ASI1 and proxy
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01405+9.08%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1418-10.87%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0912+8.18%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 16:14
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Brazilian government opens tender for cryptocurrency trading monitoring contract

3iQ’s XRP ETF Hits $150 Million as Canadian Demand for Regulated Crypto Surges

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Spot XRP ETFs in October Could Spark XRP Price: Analysis at Frankfurt Stock Exchange