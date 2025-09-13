U.S. DOJ to Seize $584K in Crypto Linked to Iranian Drone Supplier

Par : CryptoNews
2025/09/13 03:40
Union
U$0.00945-0.52%

Key Takeaways:

  • DOJ filed a civil forfeiture action to recover $584K in USDT tied to Mohammad Abedini, linked to Iran’s military drone program.
  • The funds were stored in an unhosted wallet allegedly controlled by Abedini or his company, SDRA.
  • Abedini’s firm supplied navigation systems used in IRGC drones and missiles, including one used in a fatal 2024 attack.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture action to recover $584,741 in USDT allegedly controlled by Mohammad Abedini, an Iranian national charged with supporting Iran’s drone operations.

The action was announced in a press release published by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

DOJ Files Forfeiture of USDT

The seized funds were held in an unhosted cryptocurrency wallet believed to be associated with Abedini or his company, San’at Danesh Rahpooyan Aflak Co. (SDRA), which manufactures navigation systems used in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ drone and missile programs.

Abedini was indicted in December 2024 for providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

According to court filings, his company sold the Sepehr Navigation System to the IRGC Aerospace Force. U.S. prosecutors allege that between 2021 and 2022, nearly all of SDRA’s sales of the system were to the IRGC.

Authorities linked the system to a drone recovered from a January 2024 attack in Jordan that killed three U.S. service members and injured more than 40. The drone was identified as an Iranian Shahed UAV, and investigators allege that it used navigation technology developed by SDRA.

“U.S. law authorizes the forfeiture of assets used to support or fund acts of terrorism against the United States or its citizens,” the DOJ stated.

Italian authorities detained Abedini in December 2024, but he was later released. He is currently believed to be in Iran.

International Enforcement in the Crypto Sector

The case is being handled by prosecutors from the District of Massachusetts and the National Security Division. The forfeiture complaint and criminal charges are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Investigators are now placing increased focus on tracing funds linked to dual-use technologies in defense applications, especially when tied to actors under U.S. sanctions.

Enforcement agencies have also pushed for closer coordination with international counterparts to monitor digital asset transfers involving sensitive exports. U.S. prosecutors have stated they will continue pursuing forfeiture and criminal actions where digital assets are linked to security threats, even when suspects are beyond physical reach.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do U.S. prosecutors trace stablecoin transactions from unhosted wallets?

Although unhosted wallets lack a central intermediary, blockchain analysis firms and forensic tools allow investigators to link wallets to known actors or flagged transactions, particularly when exchanges are involved at entry or exit points.

Could digital asset seizures be used to deter overseas suppliers of military technology?

Yes. Freezing or seizing funds related to defense-linked exports can limit financial operations and serve as a method of pressure, especially in the absence of extradition.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

The speculative frenzy is cooling, but developers are not stopping.
SQUID MEME
GAME$25.8-11.07%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001985-1.43%
Partager
PANews2025/05/17 14:33
Partager
We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

We proudly took delivery of the world’s only BMW Apecar in Munich – a one-of-one BAYC-themed M235i by BMW & Yuga Labs. A milestone for NFTs in Germany.
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+5.26%
Partager
Crypto Ticker2025/09/13 04:01
Partager
Wealthy Chinese are leaving Singapore to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan

Wealthy Chinese are leaving Singapore to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan

Singapore’s image as a safe haven for wealthy mainland Chinese families is eroding. The wealthy Chinese are now finding their way back to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan. The inflow of Chinese wealthy families started after 2019, when a wave of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong led to a clampdown by Beijing […]
Propy
PRO$0.7197+2.39%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4675+4.98%
Wink
LIKE$0.011079+9.04%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 03:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

Wealthy Chinese are leaving Singapore to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan

New Coreon–Datai Partnership Aims to Unlock Real-Time Blockchain Intelligence

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose