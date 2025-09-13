U.S. DOJ to Seize $584K in Crypto Linked to Iranian Drone Supplier

Key Takeaways:
The U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture action to recover $584,741 in USDT allegedly controlled by Mohammad Abedini, an Iranian national charged with supporting Iran’s drone operations.
The action was announced in a press release published by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.
The seized funds were held in an unhosted cryptocurrency wallet believed to be associated with Abedini or his company, San’at Danesh Rahpooyan Aflak Co. (SDRA), which manufactures navigation systems used in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ drone and missile programs.
Abedini was indicted in December 2024 for providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.
According to court filings, his company sold the Sepehr Navigation System to the IRGC Aerospace Force. U.S. prosecutors allege that between 2021 and 2022, nearly all of SDRA’s sales of the system were to the IRGC.
Authorities linked the system to a drone recovered from a January 2024 attack in Jordan that killed three U.S. service members and injured more than 40. The drone was identified as an Iranian Shahed UAV, and investigators allege that it used navigation technology developed by SDRA.
“U.S. law authorizes the forfeiture of assets used to support or fund acts of terrorism against the United States or its citizens,” the DOJ stated.
Italian authorities detained Abedini in December 2024, but he was later released. He is currently believed to be in Iran.
The case is being handled by prosecutors from the District of Massachusetts and the National Security Division. The forfeiture complaint and criminal charges are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Investigators are now placing increased focus on tracing funds linked to dual-use technologies in defense applications, especially when tied to actors under U.S. sanctions.
Enforcement agencies have also pushed for closer coordination with international counterparts to monitor digital asset transfers involving sensitive exports. U.S. prosecutors have stated they will continue pursuing forfeiture and criminal actions where digital assets are linked to security threats, even when suspects are beyond physical reach.
Although unhosted wallets lack a central intermediary, blockchain analysis firms and forensic tools allow investigators to link wallets to known actors or flagged transactions, particularly when exchanges are involved at entry or exit points.
Yes. Freezing or seizing funds related to defense-linked exports can limit financial operations and serve as a method of pressure, especially in the absence of extradition.