U.S. Economic Events This Week May Trigger Wild Volatility in Crypto

Par : CoinPedia
2025/08/25 17:58
NEAR
NEAR$2.51-3.38%
U
U$0.0115-18.61%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,208.88-3.14%
Wilder World
WILD$0.3716-11.48%
MAY
MAY$0.04672-3.21%
U.S. Economic Events This Week May Trigger Wild Volatility in Crypto

The post U.S. Economic Events This Week May Trigger Wild Volatility in Crypto appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Bitcoin and Ethereum started the week under pressure, with BTC slipping below $113K and ETH holding near $4,700. While crypto has its own momentum, traders are closely watching three US economic signals that could sway prices in the coming days.

Meanwhile, on-chain analysis by Santiment has flagged rising market euphoria around potential Fed rate cuts, warning it could mark a local top for crypto. Social buzz on “Fed, rates, Powell” has surged to an 11-month high, reflecting heightened attention. While some analysts expect massive inflows if cuts materialize, others caution that the short-term setup may lean bearish.

U.S Economic Calendar This Week

Consumer Confidence and Sentiment

On Tuesday, fresh US consumer confidence data is expected to dip slightly from last month, hinting at weaker household spending power. Later in the week, consumer sentiment numbers will also be released, with forecasts showing little improvement. Both these readings remain near crisis levels, reflecting ongoing pressure on American consumers. For crypto, weaker confidence often signals economic strain, which can trigger bets on Fed rate cuts, usually supportive for Bitcoin. But stronger numbers tend to favor stocks instead, pulling liquidity away from digital assets.

Jobless Claims in Focus

Weekly jobless claims remain another key signal. Economists expect new filings to ease slightly to around 230,000, down from 235,000 earlier. That would point to labor market strength, giving the Fed less reason to cut rates, a short-term headwind for Bitcoin. On the other hand, steadily rising continuing claims suggest more Americans are struggling to find jobs, highlighting cracks in the economy. This split makes jobless data particularly important for crypto traders, who remain sensitive to shifts in growth outlook and liquidity.

  • Also Read :
  •   Bitcoin Bear Markets Won’t Return for Years, Says Trump Adviser Bailey
  •   ,

PCE Inflation Data

The final big number to watch is the PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures) inflation report. Forecasts put core PCE at 2.9%, slightly above July’s 2.8%. Sticky inflation at these levels could mean fewer chances of aggressive Fed easing, tightening liquidity for risk assets like Bitcoin. However, for long-term believers, persistent inflation only strengthens Bitcoin’s appeal as a hedge against monetary debasement.

Outlook for Bitcoin and Ethereum

So far, Bitcoin has dropped more than 2% in the last 24 hours while Ethereum remains steady after testing new highs. With consumer data, jobless claims, and PCE inflation all landing this week, crypto traders are bracing for volatility. Whether it brings short-term pressure or a fresh boost may depend entirely on how the Fed reads the US economy’s pulse.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CZ: Did not participate in Nano Labs' current round of operations, but still strongly supports BNB strategy

CZ: Did not participate in Nano Labs' current round of operations, but still strongly supports BNB strategy

PANews reported on June 24 that Nano Labs Ltd had previously announced that it would use BNB as its only strategic reserve and inject $500 million. CZ said that he
Binance Coin
BNB$854.01-0.85%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0568-12.88%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001825-3.54%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 19:19
Partager
A new wallet deposited 4.16 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a HYPE long position with 10x leverage

A new wallet deposited 4.16 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a HYPE long position with 10x leverage

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 4.16 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a HYPE long position with 10x leverage.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.43+3.95%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001--%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02743-4.05%
Partager
PANews2025/07/04 17:27
Partager
5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

Bitcoin has done it again. On August 14, 2025, the world’s largest cryptocurrency smashed through the long-awaited barrier of $124,000, marking a new all-time high and sending shockwaves through the financial world.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,141.9-3.11%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/25 18:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CZ: Did not participate in Nano Labs' current round of operations, but still strongly supports BNB strategy

A new wallet deposited 4.16 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a HYPE long position with 10x leverage

5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

$1B Solana Buy: Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto’s New Collaboration

Why Is Bitcoin Crawling This Cycle? Analyst Reveals the Hidden Factors