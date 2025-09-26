The post U.S. Economy Stronger Than Reported In Q2 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The U.S. economy grew at a rate much higher than originally reported in the second quarter as consumer spending rose, according to revised data released Thursday by the Commerce Department, bringing surprise to economists. One economist noted a revision to economic growth—nearly 1% above initial reports—was “outside the norm.” Getty Images Key Facts Real gross domestic product increased at an annual rate of 3.8% in the second quarter, up from an earlier revision of 3.3% and initial reports of 3% growth, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Thursday, well above Wall Street’s forecasts of real GDP remaining at 3.3%, according to FactSet. The latest revision is “primarily reflected” by an “acceleration” in consumer spending, as real final sales to domestic purchasers—measuring consumer spending and gross private fixed investment (such as manufacturing equipment and facilities)—increased 2.9% through the second quarter, the BEA said, above earlier revised estimates of 1.9% growth. Revised economic growth data through the second quarter marks a significant rebound from a decline of 0.5% in the first quarter, the weakest period of economic growth for the U.S. since 2022, as the BEA reported businesses struggled to get in front of President Donald Trump’s tariffs. Tangent The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claims fell to 218,000 from 232,000 last week, well below a Dow Jones consensus for 235,000. How Did Analysts Respond To The Revised Gdp Data? Brett Kenwell, a U.S. investment analyst at eToro, told CNN the nearly 1% increase in real GDP growth is “certainly notable and outside the norm” as this year has been “marked by heightened volatility and mixed signals” through economic data. Bill Adams, Comerica’s chief economist, said in a note Thursday the recent GDP and jobless claims data were “considerably more upbeat” than August’s “droopy” jobs report, which indicated unemployment ticked… The post U.S. Economy Stronger Than Reported In Q2 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The U.S. economy grew at a rate much higher than originally reported in the second quarter as consumer spending rose, according to revised data released Thursday by the Commerce Department, bringing surprise to economists. One economist noted a revision to economic growth—nearly 1% above initial reports—was “outside the norm.” Getty Images Key Facts Real gross domestic product increased at an annual rate of 3.8% in the second quarter, up from an earlier revision of 3.3% and initial reports of 3% growth, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Thursday, well above Wall Street’s forecasts of real GDP remaining at 3.3%, according to FactSet. The latest revision is “primarily reflected” by an “acceleration” in consumer spending, as real final sales to domestic purchasers—measuring consumer spending and gross private fixed investment (such as manufacturing equipment and facilities)—increased 2.9% through the second quarter, the BEA said, above earlier revised estimates of 1.9% growth. Revised economic growth data through the second quarter marks a significant rebound from a decline of 0.5% in the first quarter, the weakest period of economic growth for the U.S. since 2022, as the BEA reported businesses struggled to get in front of President Donald Trump’s tariffs. Tangent The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claims fell to 218,000 from 232,000 last week, well below a Dow Jones consensus for 235,000. How Did Analysts Respond To The Revised Gdp Data? Brett Kenwell, a U.S. investment analyst at eToro, told CNN the nearly 1% increase in real GDP growth is “certainly notable and outside the norm” as this year has been “marked by heightened volatility and mixed signals” through economic data. Bill Adams, Comerica’s chief economist, said in a note Thursday the recent GDP and jobless claims data were “considerably more upbeat” than August’s “droopy” jobs report, which indicated unemployment ticked…

U.S. Economy Stronger Than Reported In Q2

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 02:06
Union
U$0.010829+6.66%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016649-2.31%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02414-8.03%
1
1$0.010131-38.61%

Topline

The U.S. economy grew at a rate much higher than originally reported in the second quarter as consumer spending rose, according to revised data released Thursday by the Commerce Department, bringing surprise to economists.

One economist noted a revision to economic growth—nearly 1% above initial reports—was “outside the norm.”

Getty Images

Key Facts

Real gross domestic product increased at an annual rate of 3.8% in the second quarter, up from an earlier revision of 3.3% and initial reports of 3% growth, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Thursday, well above Wall Street’s forecasts of real GDP remaining at 3.3%, according to FactSet.

The latest revision is “primarily reflected” by an “acceleration” in consumer spending, as real final sales to domestic purchasers—measuring consumer spending and gross private fixed investment (such as manufacturing equipment and facilities)—increased 2.9% through the second quarter, the BEA said, above earlier revised estimates of 1.9% growth.

Revised economic growth data through the second quarter marks a significant rebound from a decline of 0.5% in the first quarter, the weakest period of economic growth for the U.S. since 2022, as the BEA reported businesses struggled to get in front of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Tangent

The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claims fell to 218,000 from 232,000 last week, well below a Dow Jones consensus for 235,000.

How Did Analysts Respond To The Revised Gdp Data?

Brett Kenwell, a U.S. investment analyst at eToro, told CNN the nearly 1% increase in real GDP growth is “certainly notable and outside the norm” as this year has been “marked by heightened volatility and mixed signals” through economic data. Bill Adams, Comerica’s chief economist, said in a note Thursday the recent GDP and jobless claims data were “considerably more upbeat” than August’s “droopy” jobs report, which indicated unemployment ticked up as the U.S. added far fewer jobs than expected. Gina Bolvin, president of Bolvin Wealth Management Group, wrote the “economy is doing just fine,” as jobless claims and retail sales were reported stronger than expected, adding, “The old saying, ‘Don’t fight the Fed,’ should be revised to, ‘Don’t fight the U.S. consumer.’”

How Much Will The U.s. Economy Grow In Q3?

The Federal Reserve of Atlanta expects real GDP to grow at an annual rate of 3.3% in the third quarter. The Atlanta Fed’s estimate was recently downgraded from 3.4% after data released from the Census Bureau indicated residential investment growth had decreased.

What To Watch For

The BEA will release personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data on Friday. Wall Street expects annual inflation to hit 3% in August, a 0.1% uptick from July, while headline PCE inflation is expected to jump to 2.8% from 2.6%, according to FactSet. The Federal Reserve prefers PCE data for measuring inflation, as the central bank believes it is a better measurement for how Americans are spending their money.

Key Background

The American consumer has become more pessimistic about the U.S. economy in recent weeks, as consumer sentiment fell again in September, according to a University of Michigan report. Inflation has continued rising in recent months as businesses appear to be raising prices in the wake of Trump’s tariffs, while the U.S. job market has declined sharply, with unemployment rising higher than expected in August. The Bureau of Labor Statistics similarly released revised data for the labor market, indicating the U.S. added nearly 1 million fewer jobs than originally reported through the 12 months ending in March. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday the central bank had transitioned its concerns from rising inflation to a weakening labor market, which prompted the Fed’s recent decision to cut interest rates. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman noted she was “concerned” the labor market would enter a “precarious phase” and face a “sudden and significant deterioration.”

Further Reading

ForbesU.S. Economy Rebounded In Second Quarter As GDP Rises 3%By Ty Roush

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/09/25/us-economy-stronger-than-reported-through-second-quarter-as-spending-rose/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.07694-9.45%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
Partager
DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01146-6.29%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 13:20
Partager
What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works

What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works

Hey crypto enthusiasts, have you ever thought about purchasing an NFT? Do you know one thing? NFT offers various benefits to users, and its use cases are long and wide-ranging. Applications for NFTs exist in distinct fields such as real estate, domain names, music, and visual arts. Despite the bright future of NFTs, it is ... Read more The post What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004346-0.34%
Everscale
EVER$0.01579-7.66%
RealLink
REAL$0.05969-7.12%
Partager
Bitemycoin2025/09/26 02:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works

Ripple’s XRP ETF Countdown: Could This Be the Spark for a $5–$7 Surge?

SharpLink Partners with Superstate to Launch Tokenized SBET on Ethereum