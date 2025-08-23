U.S. GENIUS Law Jolts EU Into Rethinking Digital Euro Strategy: FT

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 06:32
Sidekick
K$0,2184-0,04%
Threshold
T$0,01695+6,13%
U
U$0,018+24,13%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10248+1,44%
USDCoin
USDC$1,0002--%

European Union policymakers are discussing ramping up efforts to introduce a digital euro as the U.S.’ new stablecoin law intensifies pressure on the bloc to keep up the pace in the fast-moving world of digital money, the Financial Times reported,

The U.S. Congress last month approved the GENIUS Act, a framework for the $288 billion stablecoin sector dominated by dollar-pegged tokens like Tether’s USDT and Circle Internet’s (CRCL) USDC. The move caught many in Europe off guard, according to people familiar with the talks, and sparked concerns that dollar-pegged tokens could tighten America’s grip on cross-border payments if the EU doesn’t accelerate its own plans.

In a notable shift, officials are now weighing whether to launch the central bank digital currency (CBDC) on public blockchains like Ethereum or Solana rather than the private infrastructure previously envisioned.

Until recently, the European Central Bank (ECB) had been leaning toward a private, centrally controlled system, citing privacy and security. But sources say the U.S. legislation has shifted the conversation, with some policymakers now open to decentralized networks that could help the euro circulate more freely and compete with dollar-based digital assets globally, according to the FT.

The ECB has been studying a digital euro for several years, pitching it as a public alternative to privately issued payment systems as cash use dwindles. Yet U.S. momentum is raising concerns that euro deposits could increasingly flow into dollar-denominated assets abroad.

With China piloting its digital yuan and the U.K. considering a digital pound, Europe faces mounting pressure to deliver. A handful of euro-backed stablecoins already exist, Circle’s EURC among them, but a central bank-issued token would carry far more weight.

The ECB confirmed to the Financial Times it is still evaluating both centralized and decentralized technologies, leaving open the possibility of a blockchain-powered euro as officials race to protect the single currency’s relevance in a digitizing world.

Read more: ECB Says U.S.-Backed Stablecoin Use in EU Could Weaken Its Monetary Autonomy

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2025/08/22/u-s-stablecoin-law-jolts-eu-into-rethinking-digital-euro-strategy-ft

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Best Crypto for Payments 2025: Why BlockDAG Outpaces XRP, Litecoin & TRON

Best Crypto for Payments 2025: Why BlockDAG Outpaces XRP, Litecoin & TRON

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/best-crypto-for-payments-2025-why-blockdag-outpaces-xrp-litecoin-tron/
XRP
XRP$3,0588+7,02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,021925+0,44%
WHY
WHY$0,00000003064+7,28%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 06:00
Partager
Powell Hints at Rate Cuts Amid Labor Market Weakness

Powell Hints at Rate Cuts Amid Labor Market Weakness

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/powell-hints-rate-cuts-september/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,021925+0,44%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 05:38
Partager
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44,95+10,57%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0005278+8,28%
DeepBook
DEEP$0,158872+7,46%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Best Crypto for Payments 2025: Why BlockDAG Outpaces XRP, Litecoin & TRON

Powell Hints at Rate Cuts Amid Labor Market Weakness

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

Whale Activity Ongoing In These Digital Assets - Here's How Much ADA, SUI, SHIB & XYZVerse (XYZ) Price Skyrockets If...

‘Very good sign’: Grayscale, Bitwise, and more file amendments for spot XRP ETF proposals