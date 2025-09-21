The post U.S. Government Shutdown Probabilities Sharply Rise Amid Senate Standoff appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: U.S. shutdown risks increase with unresolved Senate spending disputes. Predictions show a 66% shutdown likelihood this year. Heightened market volatility affects Bitcoin and Ethereum liquidity. The prediction market Kalshi indicates a 66% chance of a U.S. government shutdown by year-end as the Senate fails to pass a stopgap spending bill. Anticipation of a government shutdown impacts Bitcoin and Ethereum with increased volatility, potentially shifting investor focus to defensive assets amid economic uncertainty. Senate Stalemate Escalates Shutdown Fears U.S. Senate’s failure to approve a critical spending bill is heightening concerns over a government shutdown. Key negotiators, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Mike Johnson, remain locked in a standoff over healthcare provisions. This political gridlock risks a significant economic disruption. Financial markets are bracing for potential instabilities with Federal spending at risk. Liquidity contractions in crypto and increased volatility have been observed in Bitcoin and Ethereum markets as investors react to these developments. Meanwhile, no official statements have emerged from major crypto figures such as CZ or Vitalik Buterin. Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader, Democrat, “We’re prepared to let government funding run out if Republican proposals omit key healthcare items.” Crypto Markets React to Potential Economic Turbulence Did you know? Kalshi’s prediction of a U.S. government shutdown echoes past crises where defensive portfolios like gold and utilities consistently outperformed, showcasing investors’ preference for stability in volatile periods. Bitcoin (BTC) reports a current value of $115,570.08 with a market cap of $2.30 trillion, per CoinMarketCap. Trading volumes have decreased by 35.91% in the last 24 hours. Over the past seven days, Bitcoin’s value dropped by 20.48%, though it posted a 14.05% increase over 90 days. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:06 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu’s research underscores the volatility within crypto… The post U.S. Government Shutdown Probabilities Sharply Rise Amid Senate Standoff appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: U.S. shutdown risks increase with unresolved Senate spending disputes. Predictions show a 66% shutdown likelihood this year. Heightened market volatility affects Bitcoin and Ethereum liquidity. The prediction market Kalshi indicates a 66% chance of a U.S. government shutdown by year-end as the Senate fails to pass a stopgap spending bill. Anticipation of a government shutdown impacts Bitcoin and Ethereum with increased volatility, potentially shifting investor focus to defensive assets amid economic uncertainty. Senate Stalemate Escalates Shutdown Fears U.S. Senate’s failure to approve a critical spending bill is heightening concerns over a government shutdown. Key negotiators, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Mike Johnson, remain locked in a standoff over healthcare provisions. This political gridlock risks a significant economic disruption. Financial markets are bracing for potential instabilities with Federal spending at risk. Liquidity contractions in crypto and increased volatility have been observed in Bitcoin and Ethereum markets as investors react to these developments. Meanwhile, no official statements have emerged from major crypto figures such as CZ or Vitalik Buterin. Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader, Democrat, “We’re prepared to let government funding run out if Republican proposals omit key healthcare items.” Crypto Markets React to Potential Economic Turbulence Did you know? Kalshi’s prediction of a U.S. government shutdown echoes past crises where defensive portfolios like gold and utilities consistently outperformed, showcasing investors’ preference for stability in volatile periods. Bitcoin (BTC) reports a current value of $115,570.08 with a market cap of $2.30 trillion, per CoinMarketCap. Trading volumes have decreased by 35.91% in the last 24 hours. Over the past seven days, Bitcoin’s value dropped by 20.48%, though it posted a 14.05% increase over 90 days. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:06 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu’s research underscores the volatility within crypto…

U.S. Government Shutdown Probabilities Sharply Rise Amid Senate Standoff

2025/09/21 13:12
Key Points:
  • U.S. shutdown risks increase with unresolved Senate spending disputes.
  • Predictions show a 66% shutdown likelihood this year.
  • Heightened market volatility affects Bitcoin and Ethereum liquidity.

The prediction market Kalshi indicates a 66% chance of a U.S. government shutdown by year-end as the Senate fails to pass a stopgap spending bill.

Anticipation of a government shutdown impacts Bitcoin and Ethereum with increased volatility, potentially shifting investor focus to defensive assets amid economic uncertainty.

Senate Stalemate Escalates Shutdown Fears

U.S. Senate’s failure to approve a critical spending bill is heightening concerns over a government shutdown. Key negotiators, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Mike Johnson, remain locked in a standoff over healthcare provisions. This political gridlock risks a significant economic disruption.

Financial markets are bracing for potential instabilities with Federal spending at risk. Liquidity contractions in crypto and increased volatility have been observed in Bitcoin and Ethereum markets as investors react to these developments. Meanwhile, no official statements have emerged from major crypto figures such as CZ or Vitalik Buterin.

Crypto Markets React to Potential Economic Turbulence

Did you know? Kalshi’s prediction of a U.S. government shutdown echoes past crises where defensive portfolios like gold and utilities consistently outperformed, showcasing investors’ preference for stability in volatile periods.

Bitcoin (BTC) reports a current value of $115,570.08 with a market cap of $2.30 trillion, per CoinMarketCap. Trading volumes have decreased by 35.91% in the last 24 hours. Over the past seven days, Bitcoin’s value dropped by 20.48%, though it posted a 14.05% increase over 90 days.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:06 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu’s research underscores the volatility within crypto markets resulting from impending government shutdowns. Expert analysis highlights a likely uptick in defensive asset allocations and regulatory scrutiny if closure occurs, potentially leading to long-term liquidity shifts in crypto ecosystems.

