U.S. House Resurfaces Anti-CBDC Bill in CLARITY Act, Preparing for Senate Review

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/18 04:00
Union
U$0.013842-13.01%
Movement
MOVE$0.131+0.61%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01732-5.35%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013163-1.28%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04217+5.84%

U.S. House reattaches Anti-CBDC bill to CLARITY Act, streamlining crypto regulations and CBDC restrictions before Senate review.

 

The U.S. House of Representatives has reintroduced the Anti-CBDC bill by reattaching it to the CLARITY Act. This procedural move aims to streamline the review process in the Senate.

It follows earlier efforts to include the Anti-CBDC provisions in the defense spending bill. Now, by merging the two, the House hopes to accelerate progress on crypto regulation and restrict the development of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

House Combines Anti-CBDC Bill with CLARITY Act

The decision to reattach the Anti-CBDC bill to the CLARITY Act comes after a previous attempt to separate the two. In July, lawmakers chose to attach the Anti-CBDC provisions to the defense spending bill, but that decision has now been reversed. 

According to business journalist Eleanor Terrett, by linking the measures together now, the House aims to streamline crypto market reforms.

By combining the bills, the House aims to present a unified approach to regulating crypto markets and preventing the rollout of a Federal Reserve-issued digital dollar.

This consolidation seeks to simplify the legislative process. The combined bill now moves to the Senate with both crypto regulations and anti-CBDC measures in place.

The move reflects lawmakers’ desire to streamline digital asset regulations while addressing concerns about government-controlled digital money.

Senate to Review Combined Crypto Legislation

Now that the Anti-CBDC bill has been merged with the CLARITY Act, it moves forward for Senate review.

Senate lawmakers, including both Democrats and Republicans, have shown interest in advancing crypto reforms. The Senate’s involvement is essential in determining the final shape of the legislation, as they could make amendments or adjustments before it becomes law.

While the House has already voted to combine the bills, the outcome in the Senate remains uncertain.

However, the merger of the bills signals that both chambers of Congress are aligned on the need to regulate digital assets and limit the development of central bank digital currencies. This move sets the stage for broader debates in the Senate on the future of cryptocurrency regulations.

Bipartisan Support for Crypto Regulation and CBDC Limits

The reattachment of the Anti-CBDC bill to the CLARITY Act reflects a growing bipartisan effort to address the risks of CBDCs. Lawmakers from both political parties have raised concerns about the potential impact of a digital dollar on privacy and financial freedom.

The inclusion of anti-CBDC provisions in the combined bill is seen as an important step in preventing the government from centralizing control over digital currencies.

Additionally, the push for clearer crypto regulations and CBDC restrictions highlights the increasing international cooperation on digital asset oversight.

The U.S. and the U.K. are aligning their efforts to create comprehensive frameworks for regulating cryptocurrency. The combined bill now moves forward, signaling progress on creating clearer rules for digital assets in the U.S.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

The post Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The suitcoiners are in town.  From a low-key, circular podium in the middle of a lavish New York City event hall, Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor took the mic and opened the Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference event. He joked awkwardly about the orange ties, dresses, caps and other merch to the (mostly male) audience of who’s-who in the bitcoin treasury company world.  Once he got onto the regular beat, it was much of the same: calm and relaxed, speaking freely and with confidence, his keynote was heavy on the metaphors and larger historical stories. Treasury companies are like Rockefeller’s Standard Oil in its early years, Michael Saylor said: We’ve just discovered crude oil and now we’re making sense of the myriad ways in which we can use it — the automobile revolution and jet fuel is still well ahead of us.  Established, trillion-dollar companies not using AI because of “security concerns” make them slow and stupid — just like companies and individuals rejecting digital assets now make them poor and weak.  “I’d like to think that we understood our business five years ago; we didn’t.”  We went from a defensive investment into bitcoin, Saylor said, to opportunistic, to strategic, and finally transformational; “only then did we realize that we were different.” Michael Saylor: You Come Into My Financial History House?! Jokes aside, Michael Saylor is very welcome to the warm waters of our financial past. He acquitted himself honorably by invoking the British Consol — though mispronouncing it, and misdating it to the 1780s; Pelham’s consolidation of debts happened in the 1750s and perpetual government debt existed well before then — and comparing it to the gold standard and the future of bitcoin. He’s right that Strategy’s STRC product in many ways imitates the consols; irredeemable, perpetual debt, issued at par, with…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03577+1.96%
Threshold
T$0.017+1.31%
The Orange Era
ORANGE$0.0002038-6.21%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:12
Partager
SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Analysts predict a surge in altcoin ETF approvals within two months, signaling broader acceptance beyond BTC andETH.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,298.09-0.34%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005461+3.21%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 04:01
Partager
Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s digital bank has launched crypto trading in Germany, letting customers buy, sell, and hold these assets. At launch, Openbank customers in Germany can get their hands on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Litecoin, and Polygon. Openbank, the digital arm of Banco Santander, has just rolled out a new crypto trading service for its retail customers in [...]]]>
GET
GET$0.00811-1.24%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005461+3.21%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2614+0.84%
Partager
Crypto News Flash2025/09/18 04:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash?

‘Gen V’ Season 2, Episode 2 Recap: ‘Justice Never Forgets’