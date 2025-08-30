U.S. Is Winning the Digital Revolution Despite China’s Crypto Push

Fintech

At Bitcoin Asia in Hong Kong, Eric Trump described the United States as the frontrunner in the global “digital revolution” while acknowledging the powerful influence of China, Hong Kong, and the Middle East on cryptocurrency adoption.

Speaking in a fireside chat with Bitcoin Magazine’s David Bailey, the second-oldest son of President Donald Trump said China has left an “unbelievable mark” on Bitcoin and the broader crypto sector, despite the country’s restrictions. He added that Beijing has positioned Hong Kong as its international testing ground for digital assets, calling the city a crucial meeting point for the global industry.

Trump also praised the Middle East for embracing blockchain “in a massive way” and noted that smaller South American nations are showing strong grassroots passion for crypto innovation.

Still, he stressed that the U.S., under his father’s administration, is leading the charge after recent regulatory wins, including stablecoin legislation and the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

Trump Family’s Growing Crypto Ties

The Trump family has become increasingly tied to digital assets. Eric Trump highlighted his role in American Bitcoin, a mining and treasury venture backed by Hut 8, alongside his involvement with DeFi platform World Liberty Financial and his advisory work at Japanese treasury firm Metaplanet.

He also reflected on how the Biden-era banking restrictions against the Trump Organization accelerated his pivot into the industry. “If banks hadn’t shut down our accounts, I don’t think I would have ended up here,” he admitted, explaining that the experience connected him with entrepreneurs he believes are building the financial infrastructure of the future.

Despite China’s 2021 ban on crypto trading and mining, Eric Trump pointed out that underground activity persists and that peer-to-peer trading remains tolerated. He contrasted this with Hong Kong’s regulated pilot regime, which he believes signals Beijing’s willingness to experiment with digital finance.

“The enemy of your enemy is your friend,” Trump concluded, noting that the crypto community rallied around his family after they were debanked. He said this support convinced him of the industry’s resilience and long-term importance.

