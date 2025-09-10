U.S. job growth overestimated by 911,000 in major revision that proves Trump right all along

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 00:04
Threshold
T$0.01634+0.86%
Union
U$0.00957-5.15%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004286+1.29%
BloodLoop
BLS$0.00104-15.44%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.653+0.68%
Major
MAJOR$0.16052+1.07%

The Labor Department just admitted the U.S. economy didn’t create as many jobs as it told everyone it did. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)’s report released Tuesday shows the government overstated employment gains by 911,000 over a one-year period leading up to March.

That’s the biggest revision since 2002, and it just gave Donald Trump a major “told you so” moment.

Wall Street had been bracing for a big revision, and some companies expected as much as a million, but most estimates were around 600,000.

Trump installed new economist at BLS

Most of the overestimated jobs were logged before he returned to the White House. So, when he started pushing tariffs and the data still looked weak, the administration blamed the BLS for hiding how bad things really were.

After July’s jobs report turned out to be garbage, with major downward corrections and soft numbers, Trump fired BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer. Her replacement? E.J. Antoni, a conservative economist from the Heritage Foundation.

But even with the leadership change, the August jobs report came in even worse than July. Then the June total got nuked too, revised to a loss of 13,000 jobs, marking the first monthly decline since December 2020.

BLS says this isn’t a political issue. They claim the corrections are based on new data from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages, and also include updated business tax filings.

Unlike the monthly numbers, which are built on surveys and subject to small tweaks, these annual revisions are deep cuts, basically a full reset of the data using more solid evidence.

This year’s slash was 50% larger than the last and points to a shaky jobs situation through 2024 and early 2025.

US private sector hit the hardest

The new numbers kill the idea of a strong labor market. Over the revised period, average monthly job growth is now 76,000 less than what the government had previously said. That makes a massive difference when you’re trying to gauge the real health of the economy.

And the latest numbers from June, July, and August don’t help either, with just 29,000 jobs added per month, the U.S. isn’t even hitting breakeven to keep unemployment stable.

The biggest drops came in leisure and hospitality (-176,000), professional and business services (-158,000), and retail trade (-126,200). Most other sectors also went down. Transportation, warehousing, and utilities were the rare ones that showed small gains.

The private sector got hit the hardest, while government jobs were adjusted down by only 31,000.

Despite the huge revisions, stocks mostly shrugged. But Treasury yields, which had dropped earlier in the day, reversed and went up. Traders probably saw the revisions as another sign the Fed may pivot back to rate cuts.

The BLS says Tuesday’s numbers aren’t final. This is just the preliminary benchmark revision. A more complete version will come in February 2026, and that one could still shift, up or down. But the direction so far is clear: the jobs picture has been worse than anyone thought for a long time.

Last year’s revision, which covered the 12 months before March 2024, originally showed a drop of 818,000 jobs, which was revised again in February to a still-painful 598,000 fewer jobs. That was the worst since the 2009 financial crisis, but this new one just beat it.

Additionally, the BLS data also shows that the latest cut is equal to 0.6% of the U.S. labor force, which has about 171 million people. That might not sound huge at first, but in a country this big, that’s hundreds of thousands of paychecks that didn’t exist. It also matters politically, because it boosts Trump’s argument that the data under Biden was flawed and misleading.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It’s free.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/u-s-job-growth-overestimated-by-911000/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14552-1.10%
SIX
SIX$0.02145-1.10%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009038-3.30%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Partager
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001643+0.12%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008--%
AaveToken
AAVE$298.68-1.46%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager
PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Affected by the new additions of Binance contracts: ASR rose 53.34% in a short period of time, and ALPINE rose 62.23%; MYX Finance has opened an airdrop query page and will airdrop 14.7% of the total token supply; DWF Labs announced the wallet address used to purchase tokens in the secondary market.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,278.22-0.81%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01285-0.46%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.9491-2.43%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

First US DOGE ETF to begin trading on Thursday — Bloomberg analyst