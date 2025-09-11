U.S. jobless claims jump to highest level in nearly four years

PANews reported on September 11th that initial unemployment claims in the United States surged to their highest level in nearly four years last week, suggesting that layoffs may be increasing amid a sharp slowdown in hiring. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, initial unemployment claims reached 263,000 in the week ending September 6th, the highest level since October 2021. The four-week moving average rose to 240,500, the highest level since June. Initial claims data can fluctuate around holidays, and this week's data covers the Labor Day weekend. Texas saw the largest increase in initial unemployment claims, followed by Michigan, while the remaining states saw a decline.
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected]
pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.