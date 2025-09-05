U.S. Jobs Report Misses Expectations: Crypto Markets React

2025/09/05 21:20
Key Points:
  • U.S. jobs growth falls short, sparking economic concerns.
  • Potential for Federal Reserve rate cuts looms.
  • Crypto markets react with increased investments in BTC and ETH.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 22,000 increase in non-farm payrolls for August 2025, with unemployment at 4.3%, aligning with predictions.

Falling job growth may push the Federal Reserve towards rate cuts, influencing markets and boosting crypto assets like BTC and ETH.

Bitcoin and DeFi See Potential Gains Amid Economic Indicators

Bitcoin (BTC) holds a market cap of formatNumber(2242340394451.51, 2) ($2.24 trillion), dominating 57.73% of the market, according to CoinMarketCap. It trades at $112,586.99, rising 1.69% over the past 24 hours. The circulating supply sits at 19,916,515, with a maximum supply of 21 million BTC. CoinMarketCap’s update as of 12:39 UTC on September 5, 2025, notes a 24-hour trading volume exceeding $50 billion. For investors, such statistics may indicate market sentiment trends.

Insights from the Coincu research team suggest potential upticks in investments towards DeFi protocols and associated governance tokens, especially during anticipated rate drops. Bitcoin’s price movements highlight the ongoing correlation with macroeconomic signals like U.S. jobs data, reinforcing its role within risk asset portfolios, especially amid dynamic regulatory environments. For example, recent high trading volumes have been noted, such as a surge in Hyperliquid trading volumes.

Market Data and Trends

Did you know? In August 2023, a higher-than-expected unemployment increase led to a surge in BTC and ETH, illustrating the asset class’s sensitivity to labor market data.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 12:39 UTC on September 5, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Overall, crypto markets have shown sensitivity to changes in macroeconomic metrics, including job statistics.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/us-jobs-report-crypto-impact/

