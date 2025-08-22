U.S. Justice Department Official Says Writing Code Without Bad Intent ‘Not a Crime’

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 23:47
DAR Open Network
D$0.03478+8.85%
Threshold
T$0.01688+6.29%
U
U$0.016+8.10%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.0124-2.51%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021922+0.43%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00008335+7.53%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001972+7.75%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000915+12.26%

A senior official at the U.S. Department of Justice knew the crypto audience in Wyoming had fresh software developer convictions on its mind when he told them on Thursday that his department doesn’t want to go after digital assets software developers who don’t have money-laundering intentions.

Matthew Galeotti, acting assistant attorney general in the DOJ’s criminal division, made those assurances at an event hosted by the new crypto group American Innovation Project, drawing vigorous applause.

“The department will not use federal criminal statutes to fashion a new regulatory regime over the digital asset industry,” he said. “The department will not use indictments as a lawmaking tool. The department should not leave innovators guessing as to what could lead to criminal prosecution.”

He added that “merely writing code without ill intent is not a crime.”

Those sentiments arrive against the backdrop of a couple of recent courtroom developments in which U.S. prosecutors won convictions against crypto developers. Most prominently, Tornado Cash developer Roman Storm was found guilty of running an unlawful money transmitting business.

That followed closely on the heels of a plea agreement involving the developers behind Samourai Wallet pleading guilty to conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business — a significantly lesser charge to what they’d originally faced.

Galeotti directly addressed concerns about that specific criminal code they were all convicted under. He said the DOJ wouldn’t use it in crypto cases unless prosecutors have “evidence that a defendant knew of the specific legal requirements and willfully violated it.”

He said new charges won’t be pressed under that code in cases in which “software is truly decentralized and solely automates peer-to-peer transactions, and where a third party does not have custody and control over user assets.”

An April memo issued by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche had set out the stance of the department under the leadership appointed by U.S. President Donald Trump. It noted the national cryptocurrency enforcement team had been disbanded and said the DOJ would take a careful approach to crypto cases after the previous administration “created a particularly uncertain regulatory environment around digital assets.” Despite the Blanche memo, the Southern District of New York (SDNY) pressed forward with their cases against Storm and the Samoruai Wallet developers.

“Developers of neutral tools with no criminal intent should not be held responsible for someone else’s misuse of these tools,” Galeotti said at the Thursday event, the first held by the AIP that was launched this week. “If a third party’s misuse violates criminal law, then that third party should be prosecuted, not the well-intentioned developer.”

The protection of crypto software developers has been a central lobbying point for the industry in its negotiations with lawmakers and regulators in Washington. The crypto market structure legislation currently moving through Congress has included protections of such developers, though the final version isn’t yet set in the Senate.

“The fact that the DOJ acknowledged that software developers should not be held responsible for third parties’ misuse of their code affirms what we have been advocating for years,” said Amanda Tuminelli, executive director of the DeFi Education Fund, in a statement after Galeotti’s remarks. “Let’s celebrate this as a moment of progress and remember that there is still more work to be done to change the law permanently.”

Read More: DOJ Axes Crypto Unit as Trump’s Regulatory Pullback Continues

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2025/08/21/u-s-justice-department-official-says-writing-code-without-bad-intent-not-a-crime

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

The pressure on the digital euro continues to grow: in 2025 the market for dollar stablecoin is estimated to be around $288 billion.
Triathon
GROW$0.0108+0.93%
American Coin
USA$0.0000008095+5.59%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04195+7.39%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/08/22 21:30
Partager
Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

A mining ban went into effect in the African nation in April 2024, followed by Chinese officials warning residents not to “support or engage in virtual currency mining activities.” The International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, announced more than a thousand arrests and the seizure of about $100 million as part of a crackdown that included cryptocurrency miners and fraudsters.In a Friday notice, Interpol said it had coordinated with authorities in Angola to dismantle 25 crypto mining centers being illegally run by 60 Chinese nationals. The organization said it had seized equipment worth more than $37 million, which the Angolan government plans to distribute to “vulnerable areas.” Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.1024+2.63%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006168--%
Particl
PART$0.1848+2.15%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 00:03
Partager
China Renaissance to Allocate $100M in BNB, Signs Deal with YZi Labs

China Renaissance to Allocate $100M in BNB, Signs Deal with YZi Labs

China Renaissance Holdings Limited has partnered with YZi Labs to deepen its footprint in the crypto asset space, particularly within the BNB Chain ecosystem.  In a voluntary disclosure today, the company revealed the signing of a non-binding Strategic Cooperation Memorandum. $100 Million in BNB Allocation As part of the agreement, China Renaissance will allocate approximately $100 million to BNB. This makes it the first Hong Kong-listed company to include BNB in its crypto asset portfolio.  The move seeks to generate competitive yields from the BNB ecosystem while also securing long-term involvement in high-quality projects within the BNB Chain. The partnership will also focus on promoting Web3 initiatives and the compliant listing of BNB on licensed Hong Kong crypto asset exchanges. In collaboration with China Asset Management (Hong Kong) and other ecosystem players, China Renaissance plans to develop fund-based investment products and further the adoption of BNB through compliant financial channels. RWA Fund to Integrate BNB in Real-World Use Cases Under the guidance and cooperation of YZi Labs, China Renaissance intends to launch a multi-hundred-million-dollar Real-World Asset (RWA) fund. The fund aims to accelerate the integration of BNB public chain technology in stablecoin and RWA applications, particularly among Hong Kong-listed companies. YZi Labs will serve as a strategic advisor in the cooperation, supporting China Renaissance with: Ecosystem project referrals and third-party connections (custodians, validators, infrastructure providers) Branding and promotional support via official channels Collaborative Web3 and capital markets initiatives Together, the parties plan to identify and execute new growth opportunities that benefit China Renaissance’s financial services capabilities and the BNB Chain ecosystem. BNB Breaks New ATH Amid Institutional Frenzy Notably, BNB is the native token of BNB Chain, one of the most actively used blockchains globally. It helps in powering transactions, securing the network through governance, and supporting applications in DeFi and beyond. Market-wise, BNB surged to an all-time high of $881 on Thursday, continuing a strong uptrend with a 35% gain over the past 60 days. A wave of institutional interest has fueled the rally. In July, companies like Windtree Therapeutics and Nano Labs collectively invested $610 million into BNB. However, not all corporate crypto bets have fared well. Windtree’s stock, which initially soared on the announcement, has since plunged nearly 90%, putting it at risk of delisting from the Nasdaq. While the memorandum between China Renaissance and YZi Labs is non-binding and subject to final agreements, the collaboration further confirms institutional confidence in BNB and its ecosystem.
Binance Coin
BNB$895.53+6.43%
RealLink
REAL$0.05481+8.04%
Movement
MOVE$0.1354+6.69%
Partager
The Crypto Basic2025/08/22 23:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

China Renaissance to Allocate $100M in BNB, Signs Deal with YZi Labs

Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

Australia Cracks Down on 14,000 Online Scams – Over 3,000 Involve Crypto