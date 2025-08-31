U.S. Labor Day Halts Selected Futures Trading Early

2025/08/31 18:12
Key Points:
  • U.S. futures markets adjust due to Labor Day.
  • Early closures for CME and ICE futures.
  • Minimal impact expected on cryptocurrency trading.

The U.S. stock market will close for Labor Day on September 1st, with CME’s futures ending early in Beijing, impacting trading at key markets.

This holiday closure will affect liquidity in U.S.-tied assets, including key CME and ICE futures, with minor impacts on global crypto markets.

Early Futures Closures on Labor Day: Commodities Affected

On September 1st, trading for select futures contracts listed on CME and ICE will close early due to the U.S. Labor Day holiday. This annual schedule adjustment involves assets such as WTI crude and precious metals.

Following this event, traditional financial markets operating in the U.S. will see a temporary reduction in activity, with early closures aimed at maintaining orderly market procedures. However, the direct impact on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) is expected to be minimal, as major exchanges worldwide continue to operate.

No significant statements have been made by authorities or major financial institutions regarding potential disruptions beyond the scheduled closures. The cryptocurrency community anticipates mild liquidity shifts, normalized during U.S. federal holidays.

Bitcoin Trading Volume Drops by Over 40%

Did you know? During U.S. holiday periods, trading volumes for BTC often reduce by about 10% due to decreased U.S. institutional activity, extending globally but recovering post-holiday.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is currently priced at $108,479.44, boasting a market cap of $2.16 trillion and dominance of 57.10%. With a circulating supply of 19,914,150, Bitcoin’s price dropped 0.07% over 24 hours. Trading volume is noted at $43.61 billion, reflecting a 41.33% decrease.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:08 UTC on August 31, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

According to Coincu Research, historical trends surrounding U.S. federal holidays reveal consistent, albeit temporary, liquidity reductions in cryptocurrency markets. Experts project that such patterns are likely to continue, suggesting predictable market adjustments without significant long-term disruptions.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/us-labor-day-futures-halt/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

The TikTok official X account denies accusations from Congressman Brad Sherman alleging its ‘Chinese owners’ have bought $300 million worth of TRUMP memecoins to get Trump to prolong its extension. In a recent post, the official account replied to Sherman…
Crypto.news2025/06/20 20:59
California Governor Plans to Launch Trump Corruption Coin to Criticize Trump's Corruption Controversy

PANews reported on August 31 that according to Cointelegraph, California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a podcast that he plans to launch a meme coin project called "Trump Corruption Coin" in response to Trump's controversial involvement in the cryptocurrency field. The proceeds will be used for redistricting and voter outreach. It is reported that Trump has earned about $2.4 billion from crypto-related businesses since 2022, accounting for 44% of his wealth during his political period. This move is considered to be Newsom's ironic response to Trump's brand.
PANews2025/08/31 18:23
A whale deposited 5.96 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open long positions in SOL and HYPE.

PANews reported on August 31 that according to Onchain Lens detection, a whale deposited 5.96 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened long positions with 20x leverage SOL and 10x leverage HYPE.
