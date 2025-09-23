On September 22, 2025, the House Financial Services Committee Chairman, French Hill, led a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers to draft a letter they sent to SEC Chair Paul Atkins, urging his agency to provide regulatory clarity and guidance to implement President Trump’s executive order regarding 401(k)s and crypto.  The order, signed on August 7, […]On September 22, 2025, the House Financial Services Committee Chairman, French Hill, led a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers to draft a letter they sent to SEC Chair Paul Atkins, urging his agency to provide regulatory clarity and guidance to implement President Trump’s executive order regarding 401(k)s and crypto.  The order, signed on August 7, […]

U.S. lawmakers are pressing SEC for clarity on regulating the integration of cryptocurrencies into 401(k) retirement plans

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 05:50
Sidekick
K$0.1748-2.18%
Union
U$0.010802-12.49%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.607-8.36%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.008939-19.72%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.3137-1.93%

On September 22, 2025, the House Financial Services Committee Chairman, French Hill, led a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers to draft a letter they sent to SEC Chair Paul Atkins, urging his agency to provide regulatory clarity and guidance to implement President Trump’s executive order regarding 401(k)s and crypto. 

The order, signed on August 7, 2025, aims to expand the access of the American people to alternative investments, including cryptocurrencies, private equity, and real estate in 401(k)s and other defined-contribution retirement plans, potentially unlocking trillions in assets for such opportunities.

Lawmakers push SEC for action 

In their letter, Members of the Financial Services Committee praised Trump’s executive order for its potential to help Americans enhance their retirement savings. They also encouraged the SEC to work with the Department of Labor on revising its regulations and guidance to make these investments accessible to millions of Americans to prepare for retirement.

“We are hopeful that such actions will help the 90 million Americans who are currently restricted from investing in alternative assets to secure a dignified, comfortable retirement,” the letter reads.

Once in play, it is expected that the executive order will force the U.S. Labor Department to reevaluate the guidance value around alternative investment assets and also clarify the federal government’s position on allowing private allocation of funds via crypto in the 401(k) retirement plan. 

Interest in private equity has soared 

Since President Donald Trump signed the executive order paving the way for alternative assets to be included in 401(k) retirement accounts, interest in private equity and private debt has grown.

Weeks after the signing, Schroders’ 2025 U.S. Retirement Survey revealed that a significant portion of workplace retirement plan participants would invest in private equity or private debt if the option were available to them.

Forty-five percent of plan participants who took the survey said they would invest in these options if they could, up from 36% in 2024, and among those interested, 77% said they would increase contributions to their plan.

However, less than one-third of plan participants said they expect private assets to be available in their plan within five years. The survey also revealed that most people have limited knowledge about private assets, with a fairly prevalent perception that private assets are risky.

“For decades, traditional pension plan portfolios have mixed public and private investments in the same portfolio to meet their obligations to retirees,” said Schroders’ head of U.S. defined contribution, Deb Boyden. “On the heels of the recent executive order directing the Labor Department to consider improving access to alternative assets for defined-contribution retirement plan participants, a wider range of employees may soon be able to combine the benefits of both asset classes to better prepare for retirement.”

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Husky Inu (HINU) has completed its latest price jump, rising from $0.00020628 to $0.00020688. The price jump is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1, 2025.
Movement
MOVE$0.1134-15.11%
Particl
PART$0.1969-3.10%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 01:10
Partager
Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PANews reported on September 18 that Meteora officials confirmed in the community Discord that JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will conduct TGE in October , and the token will be MET.
Jupiter
JUP$0.4636-8.75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0119-7.24%
MetYa
MET$0.234-1.05%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 11:13
Partager
8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Picture a tabby pawing at a blinking cursor while charts leap like laser dots. Dogs, GOHOME, Apecoin, Banana for Scale, […] The post 8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01539-4.94%
READY
READY$0.01476+15.13%
Banana Gun
BANANA$17.5-7.16%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/23 07:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Shiba Inu’s Three-Year Reign as Second-Largest Meme Coin Faces Pepe Challenge

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 22