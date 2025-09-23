U.S. Lawmakers have asked the SEC to act on Trump’s Crypto Retirement Plan

A bipartisan group of nine reputed lawmakers from the United States have filed an official letter to the SEC chair, Paul Atkins, on September 22, to move forward and accelerate the executive order to enable crypto investments in U.S. 401(k) retirement plans. Implementing Trump’s executive order could allow millions of Americans to invest in Bitcoin through 401(k)s. President Donald Trump’s Executive Order (EO), which was signed on August 7, aims to expand access to alternative assets, including those investing in cryptocurrencies, within the 401(k) retirement plans. The entire United States believes that the new initiative could be a game-changer and beneficial for the retirement savers across the country.

House Lawmakers Urge the SEC to Fast-track Crypto 401(k) Retirement Plans

Nine House lawmakers, including House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill and Subcommittee on Capital Markets Chairman Ann Wagner, along with seven other Members of Congress, have sent a letter to Paul Atkins, the Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman, to “provide swift assistance” to the Secretary of Labour, for making required arrangements to the existing regulations and guidance.

The official letter sent by the lawmakers stated that they encouraged the SEC to provide swift assistance to the Secretary of Labour and to make any necessary revisions to its current regulations and guidance. They also requested that the SEC review bipartisan legislation being advanced in the 119th Congress concerning accredited investors. They were hopeful that such actions would help the 90 million Americans who were currently restricted from investing in alternative assets to secure a dignified, comfortable retirement.

They also urged the SEC to implement President Donald Trump’s Executive Order (EO), signed on August 7, that allows millions of Americans to invest in cryptocurrencies and other alternative assets through the 401(k) retirement plans. An update of regulations, initiated by the SEC and Department of Labour (DOL), based on the executive order signed the previous month, could diversify the investment and help to look beyond the narrow lines of traditional stocks and bonds.

The letter stated that the EO directs the Secretary of Labour to consult with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to determine the necessity of parallel regulatory changes. It also directs the SEC to facilitate access to alternative assets for participant-directed defined contribution retirement savings plans by revising its own applicable regulations and guidance, specifically noting that such facilitation may include consideration of accredited investor and qualified purchaser status.

The letter mainly focused on the current restriction that millions of Americans currently experience from investing in alternative assets, including cryptocurrencies, within their 401(k) plans. The House lawmakers are constantly pushing the SEC to rethink and revise the current regulations, so that the investors can diversify their retirement savings with alternative assets, including Bitcoin(BTC). House lawmakers opined that they were hopeful that such actions would help the 90 million Americans who were currently restricted from investing in alternative assets to secure a dignified, comfortable retirement.

GOP Lawmakers involved in the Letter Filing

Prominent figures in the legislative body, including French Hill, were part of the team to mount pressure on the SEC to change the current rules and regulations.

French Hill, Chairman of the House Committee on Financial Services

Ann Wagner, Chair of the Subcommittee on Capital Markets

Rep. Frank Lucas (Member of Congress)

Rep. Warren Davidson (Member of Congress)

Rep. Marlin Stutzman (Member of Congress)

Rep. Andrew Garbarino (Member of Congress)

Rep. Mike Lawler (Member of Congress)

Rep. Troy Downing (Member of Congress)

Rep. Mike Haridopolos (Member of Congress)

According to the nine lawmakers mentioned above, every American preparing for retirement should have access to funds that include investments in alternative assets when the relevant plan fiduciary determines that such access provides an appropriate opportunity to enhance the net risk-adjusted returns.

French Hill, Chairman of the House Committee on Financial Services, has released an official press release expressing support for the President’s executive order. The press release has officially confirmed that he, along with eight other experts, sent a letter to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins expressing support for Executive Order 14330, which allows 401(k) investors to access alternative assets and urges the SEC to take action to implement the executive order.

Rep. Andrew Garbarino, one of the members involved in the letter filing, tweeted on X that Americans deserved more choice in how they invested for retirement and that was why he joined his Financial Committee colleagues in calling on SEC Chair Atkins to support the President’s Executive Order to expand 401k options and put investment decisions in the hands of the workers saving for their future.

