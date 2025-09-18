U.S. Moves to Block Iran’s Oil Revenues Routed Through Crypto

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/18 01:30
Union
U$0.013526-15.46%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.05024+5.54%

Officials in Washington say the effort is designed to choke off financing for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force (IRGC-QF) and Iran’s Ministry of Defense, both long accused of funding weapons development and regional militias. The latest crackdown highlights how digital wallets and offshore registries are being folded into the infrastructure of illicit finance.

How the Network Operated

Investigators described a system built on front companies registered in Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates. Firms such as Alpa Trading in Dubai and Alpa Hong Kong Limited were allegedly set up to mask the origins of Iranian oil sales. Individuals including Derakhshan and Alivand were named as key operators, accused of channeling proceeds from crude shipments through these entities.

Treasury officials also traced connections to Hezbollah-linked financiers and to Syria’s Al-Qatirji Company, a business previously blacklisted for assisting with Iranian oil smuggling. According to U.S. claims, Hezbollah money handler Tawfiq Muhammad Sa’id al-Law not only facilitated multimillion-dollar trades but also arranged for digital wallets to receive funds derived from IRGC-QF commodity sales.

Sanctions Have Not Halted Activity

Although the Treasury has sanctioned many of these actors before, their networks appear to be resilient. Ramin Jalalian, an Iranian currency broker designated last year, was cited as continuing to communicate with members of the group. Authorities allege he oversees operations at Powell Raw Materials Trading LLC and Powell International FZE, two UAE-based companies serving as financial conduits.

Treasury undersecretary John K. Hurley said the administration of President Donald Trump intends to keep targeting Iranian financing structures, noting that additional oil tankers and nearly 200 crypto wallets were sanctioned earlier this month in related actions.

READ MORE:

Crypto Treasuries Struggle as Market Values Slide

Crypto’s Expanding Role in Evasion

Digital assets have become an increasingly common tool for sanctioned groups. Earlier this year, the U.S. identified TRON-based wallets linked to Yemen’s Houthi movement that collectively processed close to $900 million in stablecoins. Those transfers were allegedly used to purchase Russian weapons for delivery into Houthi-controlled areas, according to security firm Elliptic.

Taken together, the latest moves show how Washington is broadening its focus from tankers and traditional banks to blockchain wallets and shell firms, aiming to close the gaps Iran and its allies continue to exploit.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post U.S. Moves to Block Iran’s Oil Revenues Routed Through Crypto appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.5236-0.68%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12665+0.22%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
Partager
MARA engineers $850m financial flywheel to fuel Bitcoin buying spree

MARA engineers $850m financial flywheel to fuel Bitcoin buying spree

MARA Holdings, the largest publicly traded Bitcoin miner by market capitalization, unveiled an $850 million private offering of zero-coupon convertible notes due 2032.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003716-1.24%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00587-2.49%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/07/23 22:58
Partager
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$51.5214 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$51.5214 million

PANews reported on July 23 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2773+2.67%
Partager
PANews2025/07/23 17:06
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

MARA engineers $850m financial flywheel to fuel Bitcoin buying spree

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$51.5214 million

Here’s why Bitcon mining stocks Bitfarms and IREN are surging

CME Group (CME) Stock: Gains on Upcoming Launch of Solana and XRP Futures Options