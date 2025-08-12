U.S. national debt crossed the $37 trillion mark. Will the U.S. pay it off? Can crypto help?

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/12 03:01
U
U$0.02082-0.09%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005243-11.03%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04214-17.03%
Triathon
GROW$0.0103--%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.001225-27.81%

The U.S. debt continues to grow steadily, reaching $37 trillion. The White House’s attempts to cut spending and boost revenue through tariffs have yet to slow the pace of this growth. Cryptocurrency advocates suggest that digital assets could play a role in tackling the national debt problem. But what are the chances the U.S. can pay it off, and can crypto help?

Summary
  • U.S. national debt reached $37 trillion, while Congress raised the debt limit by $4 trillion
  • Tariff revenues and spending cuts in several spheres don’t seem to impact the U.S. debt situation that much
  • Proposed Bitcoin Act and stablecoin adoption are eyed as possible remedies for the U.S. debt; however, the Bitcoin Act may never be adopted

The U.S. debt problem

The evaluation of the U.S. national debt varies, starting with the conservative assessment of $36.99 trillion and going up to $37.21 trillion. The debt amounts to over $108,000 for every person living in the country. Some experts use broader calculations. For instance, former Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan claims the real figure is $175.3 trillion.

His estimate is based on the 2024 Financial Report of the U.S., which includes all government commitments, such as Social Security, Medicare, and pensions. Srinivasan believes the U.S. will never fully repay this amount. However you slice it, the times when the national debt clock was unplugged due to negative growth are long gone.

The Vietnam War, the 2008 financial crisis and bank bailouts, and the COVID-19 stimulus packages are only a few crises that significantly boosted the national debt. However, the debt has grown almost continuously over time.

While the debt has been rising with no immediate fallout, downplaying the problem is risky. As Greek economist and writer Yanis Varoufakis puts it, “Debt is to capitalism that which hell is to Christianity: grossly unpleasant but absolutely essential, since without it the system (economic system or Christian belief system) does not work.” Given the examples when the U.S. government faced defaults on debt in the past, there is no guarantee that it cannot happen again.

Tariffs and other methods aimed at reducing U.S. debt

The U.S. government demonstrates efforts to stop the debt from growing; however, some of the measures look like a desperate attempt to calm down the storm through casting magic spells. For instance, from time to time, Congress sets the national debt ceiling only to raise it higher once the previous figure is reached. The latest instance happened in May 2025, when Congress increased the threshold by $4 trillion.

The U.S. dollar is in high demand across the world as central banks see it as the most desirable reserve currency. They keep reserves in USD instead of national currencies, making the latter weaker. The demand for dollars makes the USD stronger, and it makes exports from the U.S. too expensive. At the same time, it is easier for Americans to buy foreign goods as they are produced in countries with cheaper national currencies.

Donald Trump aims to weaken the dollar to boost exports and reduce the debt. However, the Federal Reserve’s reluctance to cut rates, combined with Trump’s own plans to increase military spending and cut taxes (as proposed in One Big, Beautiful Bill), complicates these efforts.

Tariffs could make foreign central banks reduce interest rates, making national currencies weaker, so that Americans will pay the same amount of dollars for the imported goods that get more expensive because of tariffs. This, in turn, can improve Trump’s position during the negotiation phase, where he can dictate conditions tackling the U.S. debt problem, among other things. However, we have yet to see how efficient this plan is.

Despite reported immense July tariff revenues of $29 billion, we cannot speak about a substantial decrease in the national debt, especially given the ambiguous policies that boost spending through several avenues (for instance, via an increase in security spending). Interestingly enough, part of this revenue is paid by American citizens as they have to spend more on goods whose prices have increased due to tariffs. Tariffs account for less than 3% of the federal revenue, not a big threat to the U.S. national debt.

Cryptocurrency’s role

As cryptocurrency became a legitimate part of the U.S. economy, it cannot be isolated from the national debt issues. According to VanEck analysts, the adoption of the Bitcoin Act could offset the U.S. debt. The Bitcoin Act proposed by Sen. Cynthia Lummis suggests that the U.S. should use budget money to buy one million bitcoins by 2029. 

VanEck projects that Bitcoin’s historical average annual growth of 25% would outpace the national debt’s 5% growth. By 2049, the debt could reach $116 trillion, while the U.S. Bitcoin reserve might be worth $21 trillion, covering about 18% of the debt. However, there is no indication that the U.S. is preparing to make such an acquisition.

Another popular narrative associated with cryptocurrencies and decreasing the U.S. budget deficit is the bloom of the USD-pegged stablecoins. As the stablecoins are in high demand across the world, they create pressure for the issuers to buy U.S. Treasury bills and dollars, thus increasing the demand for dollars. Tokenization of assets may decrease the costs of banking, and the new spare money can be used to boost the t-bill amounts on balance sheets. 

However, a stronger dollar has drawbacks, as it makes U.S. exports less competitive. The balance is delicate and requires precision. Given the current scale of the debt, no single method is likely to reduce it dramatically. Still, a combination of strategies and international cooperation may help the U.S. avoid a default.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$178.44-3.10%
Capverse
CAP$0.06421-0.81%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.273517-3.27%
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

$LLJEFFY&#39;s &quot;fake death exit&quot; is full of controversy
Sleepless AI
AI$0.114-4.92%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002089-2.38%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008852-0.84%
Partager
PANews2025/05/07 09:57
Partager
Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss Remember that bold forecast from 2018? Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff famously suggested that Bitcoin was “more likely” to tumble to $100 than surge past $10,000. Fast forward to 2025, and Bitcoin is trading at a staggering $113,260, having recently hit an all-time high of $124,128. This dramatic rise has prompted Rogoff to reflect on his much-discussed Bitcoin prediction, offering valuable insights into the unpredictable nature of digital assets. Why Did the Bitcoin Prediction Go Wrong? Rogoff’s original thesis was straightforward: he believed Bitcoin’s primary use case was illicit activity. Consequently, he anticipated a global regulatory crackdown that would suppress its value. However, the reality unfolded quite differently. Speaking on X (formerly Twitter), Rogoff cited several key factors that led to his inaccurate forecast: Lack of Effective Regulation: Contrary to expectations, comprehensive global regulation did not materialize swiftly. This allowed Bitcoin to grow without the anticipated governmental constraints. Unexpected Adoption: Beyond illicit uses, Bitcoin saw significant and unexpected adoption. This included institutional investment, corporate treasuries, and growing mainstream acceptance, expanding its utility far beyond what was initially perceived. Regulatory Inaction: While discussions about regulation continued, concrete, coordinated global action that would cripple Bitcoin’s value largely remained absent, or was too slow to impact its momentum. These elements combined to create an environment where Bitcoin could flourish, directly contradicting the economist’s earlier Bitcoin prediction. The Unstoppable Rise of Bitcoin The journey from $10,000 to over $113,000 has been nothing short of remarkable. Bitcoin’s resilience and growth highlight a fundamental shift in how the world views digital currencies. What was once seen purely as a speculative or niche asset has evolved into a significant player in the global financial landscape. Its decentralized nature, coupled with increasing liquidity and infrastructure development, has fueled this impressive ascent. Many factors contributed to this growth, including: Growing institutional interest and investment. Increased retail adoption and accessibility through various platforms. The narrative of Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and traditional financial instability. This sustained upward trajectory continues to challenge conventional economic models and forecasts. Lessons from a Misguided Bitcoin Prediction Rogoff’s reflection offers crucial lessons for anyone attempting to forecast the future of emerging technologies. Predicting the trajectory of innovative assets like Bitcoin is inherently challenging due to their nascent stage and rapid evolution. Traditional economic models, while robust for established markets, may not fully capture the dynamics of disruptive innovations. What can we learn from this? Adaptability is Key: Economic models and forecasts need to be dynamic and adaptable to new information and changing market conditions. Understand New Paradigms: Cryptocurrencies introduce new economic paradigms that require fresh perspectives, not just applying old frameworks. Embrace Uncertainty: The future of digital assets remains uncertain, making rigid predictions risky. A flexible approach is often more prudent. The missed Bitcoin prediction serves as a powerful reminder of how quickly the financial world can change. Navigating the Future of Bitcoin While Bitcoin’s journey has defied many early skeptics, its future still holds potential volatility and ongoing regulatory developments. Governments and financial institutions worldwide are still grappling with how to integrate or regulate digital assets effectively. However, the foundational adoption and technological advancements suggest that Bitcoin is here to stay, evolving into a more mature asset class. For investors and enthusiasts, staying informed about regulatory shifts, technological upgrades, and broader market sentiment is crucial. The market continues to mature, offering both opportunities and risks. It is always wise to approach these markets with a clear understanding of your risk tolerance. In conclusion, Kenneth Rogoff’s candid reflection on his 2018 Bitcoin prediction underscores the complex and often unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency market. His insights highlight how factors like regulatory evolution and unexpected adoption can dramatically alter the course of emerging technologies. Bitcoin’s remarkable journey from a niche asset to a global financial phenomenon continues to challenge conventional wisdom, proving that innovation often moves faster than forecasts. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. Who is Kenneth Rogoff? Kenneth Rogoff is a prominent American economist and professor of economics at Harvard University. He is known for his work on international economics and public finance. 2. What was Rogoff’s original Bitcoin prediction? In 2018, Rogoff predicted that Bitcoin was “more likely” to fall to $100 than rise to $10,000, primarily due to his belief that its main use was for illicit activities and that a global regulatory crackdown was imminent. 3. Why did his Bitcoin prediction prove inaccurate? Rogoff attributes his misjudgment to the lack of effective global regulation, the unexpected and widespread adoption of Bitcoin, and the general inaction from regulatory bodies that he had anticipated. 4. What is Bitcoin’s current price? As of 2025, Bitcoin is trading at $113,260, having recently reached an all-time high of $124,128. 5. What can we learn from this missed forecast? This situation teaches us that emerging technologies like Bitcoin are highly unpredictable. Economic models need to be adaptable, and forecasters must consider new paradigms and unexpected adoption patterns rather than relying solely on traditional frameworks. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your friends and on your social media channels! Help us spread awareness about the evolving cryptocurrency landscape and the fascinating stories within it. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s price action. This post Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00218418-4.86%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0192-3.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10014-1.28%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/20 05:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Live Utility: Cold Wallet Pays You Now, While Ethereum Waits on $15K and Tron’s Volume Hits 11 Billion

PA Daily | Binance's second batch of voting coins will be listed on ONDO, BIGTIME, and VIRTUAL; Babylon Bitcoin staking function is now online