U.S. Open Men’s Final Was ESPN’s Most Watched Tennis Telecast Of 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: (L-R) Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain pose following their Men’s Singles Final match on Day Fifteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
The US Open men’s final men’s was the No. 1 tennis telecast of the year and ESPN’s most-viewed match in a decade, the network announced.
The men’s final won by Carlos Alcaraz over Jannik Sinner averaged 3 million viewers on ABC, up 82% vs. 2024 while the women’s championship averaged 2.4 million on ESPN, up 50% vs. 2024.
Quarterfinals drew their largest audience in 10 years, and early round coverage through the Round of 16 posted its best numbers since 2022. The new Sunday start meant ESPN’s most-viewed Day 1 coverage since 2022 with audiences up nearly 83% year over year.
Key results from across the Tournament (via ESPN):
Men’s Championship:
- #1 tennis telecast of the year with 3.3M viewers on ABC (match only)
- ESPN’s Second Most-Viewed on Record & Most-Viewed in a Decade
- 3M viewers on ABC (including trophy ceremony), +82% vs. 2024
Women’s Championship:
- 2.4M viewers on ESPN
- +50% vs. 2024
Men’s Semifinals:
- 1.8M viewers on ESPN
- +37% vs. 2024
Women’s Semifinals:
- 1.8M viewers on ESPN
- +62% vs. 2024
Quarterfinals: Most-Viewed Quarterfinals in 10 years
- 1.4M viewers on ESPN
- +55% vs. 2024
More Tournament Highlights:
- Most-Viewed Round of 16 since 2019
- 1.5M viewers on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2
- +51% vs. 2024
- Round of 16 on ABC most-viewed US Open Round of 16 telecast since 2015 (2.2M viewers)
- Most-Viewed Coverage through Third Round since 2022
- 873K viewers on ESPN, ESPN2
- +28% vs. 2024
- Most-Viewed Coverage through Second Round since 2022
- 784K viewers on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2
- +43% vs. 2024
- Most-Viewed First Round Coverage Since 2022
- 750K viewers on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2
- +48% vs. 2024
- New Sunday Start Served Up Most-Viewed Day 1 Coverage on ESPN Since 2022
- 1.2M viewers on ABC
- 808K viewers on ABC and ESPN2
- +83% vs. 2024 Day 1 Telecasts on ESPN and ESPN2
- New Mixed Doubles Championship Format During Fan Week Drove Increase in Viewership
- 343K viewers for Semifinals and Finals on ESPN2
- +31% vs. 2024 Championship (which aired on Final Thursday)
