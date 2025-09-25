U.S. Payroll Delay Spurs Forex Market Volatility Concerns

Key Points: Delay in U.S. payroll data impacts forex and crypto markets.

This potential delay underscores the interconnectedness of macroeconomic events and digital currencies, highlighting forex market volatility and setting the stage for possible cryptocurrency fluctuations.

U.S. Payroll Delays Trigger Forex Volatility

The U.S. non-farm payroll data, initially expected on October 3rd, could be postponed amidst a government shutdown, with strong speculation around October 10th and 17th as new release dates. Forex options activity indicates traders have already adjusted strategies, anticipating increased volatility on those dates.

Forex markets brace for enhanced volatility with increased premiums on forex options due on October 10th, reflecting possible market turbulence. This comes as options signal uncertainties, given the absence of an immediate resolution to the shutdown.

Government Shutdown Potentially Influences Crypto and Forex

Did you know? Government shutdowns in the past have led to volatility spikes in forex and crypto markets. Historical data shows increased turbulence in previous instances, aligning with current anticipations for upcoming release dates.

Ethereum (ETH) sees fluctuations as of September 25, 2025, priced at $4,033.28 with a market cap of $486.83 billion and a trading volume change of 31.98%. Over 24 hours, prices dropped by 3.50%, continuing a downward 7-day trend of 12.23%, as per CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:50 UTC on September 25, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

According to the Coincu research team’s analysis, potential regulatory changes due to market volatility could affect technological innovation and financial strategies. Historical trends highlight increased regulatory scrutiny in volatile periods, heightening the need for adaptive market responses.