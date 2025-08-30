U.S. Plans to Expand Stakes, Sparks Speculation on Ripple Escrow

TLDR

U.S. government plans to expand investments in private companies.

Speculation grows about the U.S. acquiring Ripple’s escrowed XRP.

Ripple controls over 35 billion XRP locked in escrow wallets.

Analysts point to the potential for government control of Ripple’s XRP.

White House emphasizes its goal of building a sovereign wealth fund.

The U.S. government’s recent moves to expand its holdings in private companies have fueled speculation about Ripple’s escrowed XRP. White House officials revealed that the government intends to follow a model similar to the Intel deal. This includes purchasing stakes in private companies to build a sovereign wealth fund. Amid this discussion, some analysts have raised the possibility of the government acquiring Ripple’s escrowed XRP. Ripple controls over 35 billion XRP locked across various wallets, valued at around $100 billion.

White House Plans to Buy Into More Private Companies

The White House has made clear its intention to take a more active role in private-sector investments. Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, confirmed that the government’s move mirrors its investment in Intel. The government secured nearly a 10% stake in Intel, linking the deal to previous grant awards. This is viewed as the first step toward building a broader sovereign wealth fund, an idea supported by President Donald Trump. Hassett emphasized that more such deals could emerge in other industries.

While some lawmakers express concerns over government intervention in the private sector, others see it as a strategic move. President Trump defended the Intel investment, calling it essential for national interests. As discussions intensify, some analysts suggest that Ripple’s escrowed XRP might be a target for future government acquisition.

Could the U.S. Government Eye Ripple’s XRP?

As the government explores new investment strategies, XRP in Ripple’s escrow has come under scrutiny. In recent weeks, several pundits, including Zach Rector, have suggested that Washington may eventually seek to acquire Ripple’s escrowed XRP. Currently, Ripple controls 35.6 billion XRP locked in 14 wallets, with an estimated value of $100 billion. While Ripple has maintained that it will not sell the XRP in escrow, some see it as a potential asset for government control.

Discussions gained traction after the U.S. government announced its plans to create a strategic digital asset reserve. Though the government decided against buying XRP for the reserve, analysts continue to speculate about the potential for acquiring Ripple’s escrow. Notably, a validator on Ripple’s network pointed out that Ripple could transfer control of the escrowed XRP through a simple key change.

Ripple’s Escrow and Potential for Government Control

While the technical possibility of the U.S. government acquiring control of Ripple’s escrowed XRP exists, some remain skeptical. In March, a Ripple validator explained that the company could hand over control of the escrowed XRP with a key change. However, he questioned whether this would happen, given Ripple’s current stance. In the past, XRP was viewed as an important tool for global financial systems, but its control has remained a point of contention.

Legal experts like Jeremy Hogan have argued that the government could seize Ripple’s escrowed XRP if necessary for national interests. Hogan suggested that, much like past government actions, such a move could occur during times of economic uncertainty.

