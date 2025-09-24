U.S. politician scores 163% on suspicious Bitcoin stock trade

A U.S. Congressman has booked extraordinary gains on a little-known Bitcoin mining stock, raising eyebrows in Washington and on Wall Street.

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN), a Bitcoin mining company, on July 10, 2025.

In a filing disclosed on August 6, Fields reported purchasing between $15,001 and $50,000 worth of IREN stock.

According to disclosures tracked by Finbold Signals, this was the first time any sitting member of Congress had reported a trade in IREN.

IREN stock continues to soar

Cleo Fields trading signal alert. Source: Finbold Signals

Since then, the move has paid off handsomely. At Tuesday’s close, IREN was up 163% from the date of Fields’ trade. The stock added another 6% today alone, extending what has become one of the sharpest rallies in the crypto mining sector this year.

IREN stock price since trade. Source: Finbold

The scale and timing of the trade has fueled scrutiny, particularly as lawmakers face criticism over their ability to profit from policy-sensitive industries like cryptocurrency and digital assets. Bitcoin miners in particular have been volatile in 2025, tracking spot Bitcoin’s recovery toward all-time highs and optimism around U.S. crypto ETF approvals.