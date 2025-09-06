U.S. Regulators Plan September Roundtable to Discuss Crypto Oversight

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/06 21:31
Union
U$0,00917-11,31%

Banner magacoin finance

The SEC and the CFTC will host a joint roundtable in Washington on September 29, focusing on how to bring crypto products and trading practices more firmly under U.S. oversight.

For years, crypto firms have struggled with overlapping — and often conflicting — rules from the two agencies. Now, regulators are signaling that cooperation may replace competition. Officials say the discussion will cover everything from around-the-clock trading and perpetual swaps to DeFi platforms and reporting standards. A key theme will be how to create exemptions that allow innovation to flourish without abandoning investor protection.

An Opening for Spot Crypto Products

The event follows a joint statement earlier this week clarifying that current laws don’t prevent registered exchanges from listing spot crypto assets. That message, long sought by the industry, was widely interpreted as an invitation for more engagement with regulators.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins and CFTC Acting Chair Caroline Pham described the collaboration as a long-awaited turning point. In their words, aligning rules and coordinating exemptions could turn America’s fragmented regulatory system into a source of strength rather than a weakness.

READ MORE:

Wall Street Meets Dogecoin – First DOGE ETF Set to Debut

Part of a Bigger Agenda

The roundtable is one piece of a wider push. The SEC’s Project Crypto and the CFTC’s Crypto Sprint are both aimed at accelerating rulemaking for new financial products. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve will hold an October conference where stablecoin business models and tokenized financial assets will dominate the discussion.

For an industry that has often seen Washington as an obstacle, September’s meeting could be a signal that the door is opening wider. If regulators can harmonize their approaches, it may lay the groundwork for U.S. markets to compete with Europe and Asia, where crypto-specific rules have already taken shape.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post U.S. Regulators Plan September Roundtable to Discuss Crypto Oversight appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened retaliatory actions against the EU after issuing Google a $3.5 billion fine.
Union
U$0,0094-6,74%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,304-0,27%
Polytrade
TRADE$0,11217-2,20%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 21:42
Partager
Arizona Senate revives Bitcoin reserve bill after reconsideration vote

Arizona Senate revives Bitcoin reserve bill after reconsideration vote

The Arizona Senate has voted to revive House Bill 2324, a Bitcoin reserve bill that initially failed in the House.
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,014314-4,88%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 12:00
Partager
Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

In a recent discourse, new insights challenge the widely held belief that Bitcoin could peak by the end of this year. An intriguing analysis by PlanC equates the expectation of Bitcoin hitting a market cycle high in the fourth quarter to the improbability of consistently winning a coin toss.Continue Reading:Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/06 21:08
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

Arizona Senate revives Bitcoin reserve bill after reconsideration vote

Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026