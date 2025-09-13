U.S. runs $345B August deficit, net interest surges, Gold near records, BTC tops $115K

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 07:47
NEAR
NEAR$2.797+2.26%
Union
U$0.00958+0.84%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,015.07+0.65%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012854-1.74%
Movement
MOVE$0.131+2.66%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009218-0.23%

The US government posted a $345 billion deficit in August, with receipts of $344 billion overshadowed by $689 billion in spending. The largest outlays were Medicare at $141 billion and Social Security at $134 billion, but what stands out is net interest at $93 billion, now the third-largest expense. This highlights the growing pressure that rising borrowing costs are placing on federal finances.

The Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points in September, but history suggests it wont be that straight forward. In September 2024, the Fed eased policy by 100bps only to see yields on the long end move sharply higher. The 30 year Treasury jumped from 3.9% to 5%, and today sits at 4.7%.

With recent data pointing to an acceleration in inflation, the risk is that cutting rates could fuel further price pressures. That would force yields higher, increase debt servicing costs and potentially deepen the fiscal hole, creating a challenging backdrop for policymakers and markets alike.

Markets are responding decisively. Gold has surged to new record highs, just below $3,670 per ounce, marking a year-to-date gain of almost 40%. Bitcoin is also gaining traction, climbing above $115,000 as investors search for alternatives in an environment where debt sustainability is becoming a bigger concern.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/12/us-posts-usd345b-august-deficit-net-interest-at-3rd-largest-outlay-gold-and-btc-rise

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cailian News Agency citing CCTV News, on the 19th local time, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that the information it had
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0914-4.19%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:46
Partager
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.66-1.57%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005422+4.71%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.145363+5.60%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Partager
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
Union
U$0.01122+8.51%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007094+3.14%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0914-4.19%
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Ethereum Validator Slashing Puts Cardano’s Resilience In Focus – Here’s Why

Bitcoin Treasury Company Prenetics Discloses Holding 288.42 BTC and Has Launched a Daily Programmatic Accumulation Strategy