U.S. SEC and CFTC Schedule Roundtable on DeFi and Crypto Product Clarity

TLDR

SEC and CFTC will hold a public roundtable on Sept. 29 to discuss crypto regulation.

The roundtable will focus on harmonizing crypto products, reporting, and data standards.

U.S. crypto market participants will gain clarity on spot crypto asset products.

The SEC and CFTC aim to create space for innovation while ensuring market efficiency.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have announced a roundtable scheduled for September 29, 2025. The event will focus on bringing clarity to the crypto market, specifically regarding decentralized finance (DeFi), perpetual contracts, and other innovative products. This initiative follows a joint staff statement issued earlier this week, emphasizing the need to work together on regulatory harmonization.

The roundtable will be held at the SEC’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and it will be open to the public. The session will also be webcast live on the SEC’s website. The event will address how the SEC and CFTC can streamline reporting and data standards, harmonize product definitions, and foster market efficiency, according to a statement from SEC Chairman Paul Atkins and CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline Pham.

SEC and CFTC Focus on Regulatory Clarity and Innovation

The upcoming roundtable is part of a broader effort by both agencies to provide clearer regulatory guidance for the crypto industry. “It is a new day at the SEC and the CFTC,” said Atkins and Pham in a joint statement.

Their goal is to ensure that U.S. markets remain competitive while fostering innovation in the digital asset space. By collaborating, the SEC and CFTC aim to create a unified framework that will benefit market participants and investors.

Key topics at the roundtable will include 24/7 markets, event contracts, perpetual contracts, and DeFi. The SEC and CFTC will explore ways to harmonize their regulatory frameworks to promote market efficiency while reducing barriers for innovation. The agencies also hope to address questions about capital and margin frameworks and consider exemptions for new and innovative crypto products.

SEC and CFTC Clarify Legal Framework for Spot Crypto Assets

On September 5, the SEC and CFTC issued a joint statement clarifying that U.S. exchanges can list and facilitate the trading of certain spot crypto assets, as long as they adhere to existing regulations.

This announcement comes after a period of uncertainty in the industry, with many stakeholders seeking clearer guidelines on the regulatory treatment of digital assets.

The statement emphasized that nothing in current law prevents registered exchanges from trading specific spot crypto products. The SEC and CFTC invite market participants to engage with staff to address any concerns or questions. This clarification is seen as a step toward providing more certainty to the market, allowing for a broader range of crypto products to be offered to U.S. investors.

Roundtable Part of Broader U.S. Regulatory Push on Digital Assets

The roundtable is part of the SEC’s Project Crypto and the CFTC’s Crypto Sprint, initiatives designed to address the growing need for regulatory clarity in the rapidly evolving digital asset space.

This effort also builds on recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets. In October, the U.S. Federal Reserve will host a conference discussing stablecoin business models and tokenization.

By addressing regulatory concerns in real-time, the SEC and CFTC hope to create a regulatory environment that supports innovation while protecting investors. Their efforts aim to position the U.S. as a global leader in digital asset markets. The roundtable’s discussions will likely influence future regulatory decisions, setting the stage for the continued growth of the crypto industry in the U.S.

The post U.S. SEC and CFTC Schedule Roundtable on DeFi and Crypto Product Clarity appeared first on CoinCentral.