U.S. SEC Delays Decision on Canary PENGU ETF Until October 2025

Par : Coincentral
2025/08/26 21:33
U
U$0.01137-0.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10115+3.03%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.030511-2.99%

TLDR

  • The SEC has postponed its decision on the Canary PENGU ETF until October 12, 2025.
  • The delay gives the SEC more time to assess the potential impact of the hybrid crypto asset.
  • The PENGU ETF proposal combines PENGU tokens with Pudgy Penguins NFTs in one investment vehicle.
  • The SEC previously stated that a decision would be made by August 28, but extended the review period.
  • The SEC’s cautious approach to crypto ETFs is reflected in the delay of both the PENGU ETF and other crypto asset proposals.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its decision on the Canary Capital Group’s PENGU ETF. Initially set for August 28, 2025, the decision has been moved to October 12, 2025. This delay comes as the SEC seeks additional time to review the application for the hybrid crypto-ETF.

SEC Requests More Time for Review of PENGU ETF

The Canary PENGU ETF was filed with the SEC by the Cboe BZX Exchange in June. The ETF aims to offer exposure to PENGU tokens and Pudgy Penguins NFTs, a popular non-fungible token collection. According to the SEC, the additional time will allow for further evaluation of the proposal’s implications. The Commission’s decision will assess whether this hybrid model fits within existing regulations for commodity-based trust shares.

The SEC’s delay follows its public comment on July 14, which stated that a decision would be made by August 28. The extra time is now allocated to assess the potential impact of combining meme tokens and NFTs in one investment vehicle. If approved, the PENGU ETF would mark a significant milestone in the evolving crypto-ETF market.

In the context of the growing cryptocurrency market, the SEC’s careful review indicates a cautious approach to innovation. Canary Capital Group’s proposal represents one of the first attempts to merge digital assets with NFTs in an ETF structure. The SEC’s extended review reflects the proposal’s complexity and potential for market disruption.

The SEC’s Broader Approach to Crypto ETFs

The delay in the Canary PENGU ETF decision is part of a broader trend in the SEC’s handling of crypto-related ETFs. Earlier this week, the SEC also deferred decisions on several XRP ETF applications. Similarly, applications for Bitwise, 21Shares Solana ETF, and Litecoin ETFs were also postponed last week.

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce recently stated that delays do not indicate a lack of likelihood for approval. “These delays reflect a prudent approach to reviewing innovative financial products,” she explained. The SEC’s cautious stance, as reflected in the PENGU ETF postponement, aligns with its broader strategy to evaluate the evolving crypto market thoroughly.

The post U.S. SEC Delays Decision on Canary PENGU ETF Until October 2025 appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Nasdaq-listed Metalpha deploys Bitcoin liquidity via Zeus Network on Solana

Nasdaq-listed Metalpha deploys Bitcoin liquidity via Zeus Network on Solana

PANews reported on August 25th that Zeus Network has officially announced a strategic liquidity partnership with Metalpha (NASDAQ: MATH), enabling Bitcoin deposits through APOLLO, the first decentralized application (dApp) on Zeus Network. Metalpha, an institutional asset management firm focused on digital assets, has begun accepting Bitcoin deposits through the Zeus Network on Solana. As part of this partnership, Metalpha will leverage Zeus Network's permissionless infrastructure as a liquidity provider, supporting network security through decentralized verification. The Metalpha team chose Solana to deploy Bitcoin liquidity because of its high-performance DeFi environment and highly active community. By providing Bitcoin to Zeus Network, Metalpha injects liquidity into Solana and strengthens the security of cross-chain Bitcoin transactions, seeking new avenues for sustainable on-chain yield generation. As Solana becomes a major hub for institutional-grade digital asset innovation, Zeus Network is expanding its ecosystem to ensure that Bitcoin liquidity remains fundamental to DeFi growth. Leveraging Metalpha's expertise in structured financial products and risk management, this partnership is expected to enhance the financial capabilities of the Solana network and Bitcoin as an asset, adding fuel to the already booming DeFi market. Justin Wang, co-founder and CEO of Zeus Network, said: “With Metalpha joining Zeus Network as a liquidity provider, we can leverage their experience in digital asset management to continue developing more accessible and scalable Bitcoin liquidity solutions for institutional Bitcoin holders.”
Moonveil
MORE$0.10132+1.93%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23233+3.95%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001633-1.92%
Partager
PANews2025/08/26 21:00
Partager
A whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions in the early morning and made a profit of $3.07 million. It then bought ETH spot and made a profit of $720,000.

A whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions in the early morning and made a profit of $3.07 million. It then bought ETH spot and made a profit of $720,000.

PANews reported on June 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions at the lowest point before the rebound
Bitcoin
BTC$109,859.87-2.20%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0657+19.02%
Ethereum
ETH$4,525.68-2.06%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 08:14
Partager
Multi-chain interoperability protocol deBridge adds support for Tron

Multi-chain interoperability protocol deBridge adds support for Tron

PANews reported on August 26th that deBridge, a multi-chain interoperability protocol, has integrated Tron, allowing users to swap assets in real time between Tron, Ethereum, Solana, and over twenty other blockchains. This deployment will connect Tron's high-throughput network to deBridge's routing system, enabling low-slippage, MEV-protected transfers. deBridge stated that this integration provides "full-stack interoperability," enabling Tron to integrate with leading ecosystems and supporting complex cross-chain interactions for users to complete within a single transaction.
RealLink
REAL$0.05681-5.28%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23233+3.95%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08413-5.42%
Partager
PANews2025/08/26 21:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Nasdaq-listed Metalpha deploys Bitcoin liquidity via Zeus Network on Solana

A whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions in the early morning and made a profit of $3.07 million. It then bought ETH spot and made a profit of $720,000.

Multi-chain interoperability protocol deBridge adds support for Tron

Canary has submitted the S-1 application for the Canary TRUMP Coin ETF to the US SEC.

From former allies to tit-for-tat, data reveals the essence of the "civil war" between Pump.fun and Raydium