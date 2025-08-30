U.S. SEC Postpones Verdict on Grayscale’s Spot Ethereum ETF Staking Feature

Par : Coincentral
2025/08/30 00:48
U
U$0.01469+63.22%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004796-9.21%

TLDR

  • SEC postpones decision on Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust staking feature.

  • Grayscale seeks to add staking to its Ethereum Trust ETF for enhanced offerings.

  • The decision could impact broader adoption of crypto ETFs in the U.S. market.

  • Grayscale continues to navigate regulatory hurdles despite past setbacks.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has decided to delay its decision on Grayscale Investments’ proposal to add a staking feature to its Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE). The delay comes amid ongoing regulatory discussions concerning the potential inclusion of Ethereum staking rewards in Grayscale’s existing product offerings.

This delay is notable because the approval of staking could have a significant impact on the broader cryptocurrency market. It would allow Ethereum holders within Grayscale’s ETF to earn staking rewards, a feature that is gaining popularity among investors as Ethereum shifts towards a more sustainable proof-of-stake model.

Grayscale, one of the largest digital asset management firms, has previously faced regulatory challenges, such as the SEC’s rejection of its attempt to convert its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a spot Bitcoin ETF. However, despite such obstacles, the firm has managed to navigate regulatory waters and gain traction in the investment space.

Grayscale Growing Influence in the Crypto ETF Space

Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) has already garnered significant attention by providing investors with exposure to Ethereum without the complexities of directly owning and managing the cryptocurrency. ETHE holds Ethereum and aims to reflect the value of the cryptocurrency, minus expenses, providing investors with an easy-to-use financial product.

The company has also expanded its product range, offering Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) and Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) for investors seeking more affordable exposure to these digital assets. Despite some hurdles in the past, Grayscale’s ability to push forward with these offerings demonstrates its growing influence in the cryptocurrency financial products space.

Grayscale has positioned itself as a market leader in crypto ETPs (exchange-traded products), and its products have attracted a diverse range of investors, including institutional clients. By moving forward with its staking proposal, Grayscale could offer more value to Ethereum investors and further strengthen its position in the market.

SEC Role in Shaping Crypto Investment Products

The delay in decision-making comes as the SEC continues to refine its stance on cryptocurrency-based investment products. The regulatory body has been scrutinizing various crypto ETFs, particularly those that propose innovative features like staking, which could add a new dimension to the cryptocurrency market.

The SEC’s decision to postpone Grayscale’s staking proposal signals the complexity involved in integrating such features into regulated investment products. The agency must ensure that investor protections are in place, especially in an asset class known for its volatility and regulatory uncertainty.

Given the rising popularity of digital assets, the SEC’s actions will likely play a critical role in determining how such products evolve and whether crypto-based ETFs will become more mainstream in the U.S. financial landscape.

The post U.S. SEC Postpones Verdict on Grayscale’s Spot Ethereum ETF Staking Feature appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update

DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update

TLDR dYdX plans Telegram-based trading starting in September to boost user engagement. The platform plans software upgrades including partner fee shares and faster trading options. dYdX’s earnings have slid 84% in Q2 2025, signaling challenges despite ambitious updates. The addition of Telegram trading could help dYdX strengthen its competitive position in DeFi. Decentralized exchange dYdX [...] The post DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update appeared first on CoinCentral.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001576-5.96%
dYdX
DYDX$0.604-3.83%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/30 01:36
Partager
Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy

Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy

TLDR IREN posted $187.3 million in revenue, marking a 226% YoY growth. IREN’s pivot into AI saw a 132% increase in GPU capacity for machine learning. The company surpassed MARA with 728 BTC mined in July, generating $1B annually. IREN’s stock surged 312% in the last four months, reaching a $5.4 billion market cap. Bitcoin [...] The post Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,547.58-3.29%
Capverse
CAP$0.07082-0.35%
NodeAI
GPU$0.2692-4.50%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/30 01:12
Partager
Warning: New malware SparkKitty steals screenshots of crypto wallet mnemonics

Warning: New malware SparkKitty steals screenshots of crypto wallet mnemonics

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, cybersecurity company Kaspersky issued a warning that a new malware, SparkKitty, has been discovered. It steals photos from infected devices in
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.071-2.06%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02594-2.91%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 14:50
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update

Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy

Warning: New malware SparkKitty steals screenshots of crypto wallet mnemonics

New ETH Token Below $0.004 to Outrank Shiba Inu (SHIB) Within 100 Days

Ripple CEO Eyes $25 Trillion Crypto Market by 2030: XRP’s Role