U.S. Senate Draft Bill Moves to Exempt Staking, Airdrops, and DePIN From SEC Rules

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 16:03
Union
U$0.00983-5.02%
RealLink
REAL$0.06017-2.28%
FORM
FORM$3.6808-1.70%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001585-1.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017247+8.09%
Regulations

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is circulating an updated draft of its long-awaited market structure bill, introducing major changes to how digital assets are treated under securities law.

The revisions, highlighted by journalist Eleanor Terrett, are being viewed as a meaningful step toward clarifying the legal status of crypto activity in the United States.

One of the most notable updates comes in Section 101, which specifies that staking, airdrops, and pre-legal tokens will not be classified as securities, unless fraud is involved. Industry advocates say this language could provide long-sought clarity for participants who feared that normal crypto activities could be swept into securities regulation.

Exemptions for DePIN Projects

The bill also singles out decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) in Section 504, granting them explicit exemption from securities law. DePIN initiatives, which incentivize participants to build out real-world infrastructure like wireless networks and cloud storage, have grown rapidly and often struggled with regulatory uncertainty.

In a nod to decentralization, Sections 501, 505, and 506 preserve protections for DeFi developers, self-custody of digital assets, and open-source innovation. Lawmakers appear keen to ensure that regulation does not suffocate the core features that distinguish blockchain ecosystems from traditional financial intermediaries.

SEC-CFTC Coordination

Finally, the bill creates a formal coordination framework between the SEC and the CFTC in Sections 701 and 702, a measure designed to reduce the jurisdictional clashes that have plagued crypto regulation in recent years.

If passed in its current form, the legislation could significantly reshape how crypto projects operate in the U.S., removing some of the most controversial areas from the reach of securities enforcement while still leaving room for fraud cases. Analysts say the carve-outs for staking and DePIN are especially noteworthy, as they address areas where regulatory clarity has been most urgently demanded.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/u-s-senate-draft-bill-moves-to-exempt-staking-airdrops-and-depin-from-sec-rules/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001585-1.06%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000007-4.10%
AaveToken
AAVE$300.11-3.20%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Virtuals break through $2
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1197-0.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002524-0.07%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004641+0.71%
Partager
PANews2025/05/09 10:05
Partager
$1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund from Sora Ventures Launches in Asia

$1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund from Sora Ventures Launches in Asia

The $1B Bitcoin treasury fund will create synergies between Asia's treasuries.
FUND
FUND$0.0216+2.85%
Sora
SORA$0.0003095-2.58%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/06 16:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

$1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund from Sora Ventures Launches in Asia

Solana presents a new way to play MEV, with atomic arbitrage accounting for half of the transactions. Is it a hidden vault or a new sickle?

Tether Eyes Gold Sector as Stablecoin Profits Fuel Expansion