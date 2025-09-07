U.S. Senate Proposes Joint SEC-CFTC Cryptocurrency Committee

2025/09/07
Key Points:
  • Proposed U.S. Senate bill seeks unified SEC-CFTC crypto oversight.
  • Focus on protecting DeFi developers and clarifying airdrops.
  • New committee aims to standardize crypto asset classification.

A draft market structure bill introduced in the U.S. Senate aims to resolve cryptocurrency regulatory disputes by forming a joint SEC and CFTC committee to coordinate digital asset oversight.

This initiative could enhance market efficiency, attract innovation, and clarify rules for DeFi, airdrops, and DePINs, fostering a more favorable environment for U.S.-based digital asset projects.

U.S. Senate Drafts Bill for Unified Crypto Oversight

A draft bill introduced in the U.S. Senate proposes forming a joint committee between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to address the ongoing challenges in cryptocurrency regulation. Notable provisions include safeguarding decentralized finance (DeFi) developers from legal liabilities and arranging an advisory panel to streamline rule-making.

The draft bill brings forward clear distinctions for airdrops and stipulates that decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs) are excluded from securities laws. The synergy of these measures reflects a concerted effort to harmonize crypto oversight, signifying a shift towards comprehensive frameworks across digital asset handling.

Market reactions indicate a positive outlook among stakeholders. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins and CFTC Acting Chairwoman Caroline Pham emphasized their aims to reduce regulatory barriers and boost market efficiency. Industry observers believe such coordinated efforts may entice U.S.-domiciled projects back home, fostering innovation and capital inflow.

Potential Impact on DeFi and Airdrops Market

Did you know? In 2023, Uniswap’s UNI was classified as a security by some regulators, a move that may now see reconsideration under the proposed U.S. bill, potentially affecting its use in decentralized exchanges.

According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is currently priced at $4,293.90, reflecting a slight 0.11% decline over the past 24 hours and a 3.61% drop over seven days. ETH’s market cap stands at $518.30 billion, with a dominant market share of 13.59%. ETH’s trading volume fell by 58.88%.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:08 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research insights predict increased financial clarity and market liquidity due to enhanced regulatory structure from the bill. Historical trends suggest that unified regulatory approaches benefit investor confidence, leading to more stable and optimistically perceived digital asset markets.

