The post U.S. Senate Schedules Crypto Tax Hearing, Industry Leaders to Testify appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The U.S. government is stepping up its focus on crypto regulation. In a latest update, the Senate Finance Committee has announced a hearing on crypto taxes. With experts from across the crypto and tax world set to testify, the session could be a key moment in shaping the future of crypto taxation in the U.S. …The post U.S. Senate Schedules Crypto Tax Hearing, Industry Leaders to Testify appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The U.S. government is stepping up its focus on crypto regulation. In a latest update, the Senate Finance Committee has announced a hearing on crypto taxes. With experts from across the crypto and tax world set to testify, the session could be a key moment in shaping the future of crypto taxation in the U.S. …

U.S. Senate Schedules Crypto Tax Hearing, Industry Leaders to Testify

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/25 18:43
Union
U$0.010338+5.06%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12132+0.19%
Crypto News Today

The post U.S. Senate Schedules Crypto Tax Hearing, Industry Leaders to Testify appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The U.S. government is stepping up its focus on crypto regulation.

In a latest update, the Senate Finance Committee has announced a hearing on crypto taxes. With experts from across the crypto and tax world set to testify, the session could be a key moment in shaping the future of crypto taxation in the U.S.

Tax Experts, Coinbase Executives To Testify 

The Senate Finance Committee, led by Mike Crapo, is set to hold a hearing on Wednesday, October 1 at 10:00 AM to examine the taxation of digital assets. 

The witnesses include Jason Somensatto, Policy Director at Coin Center; Andrea S. Kramer, Founding Member of ASKramer Law; Lawrence Zlatkin, Vice President of Tax at Coinbase;  and Annette Nellen, Chair of the Digital Assets Tax Task Force at the American Institute of CPAs.

This hearing shows that crypto tax rules are finally getting the attention they deserve.

Time for Updated Crypto Tax Guidance

The White House’s July recommendations have also urged lawmakers to treat crypto as a new asset class and adjust old tax rules so they fit digital assets. If the Congress fails to step up, the Treasury and IRS are likely to provide guidance on the taxation of stablecoin transactions and small crypto earnings like those from airdrops, mining, or staking.

Currently, the IRS classifies cryptocurrencies and NFTs as property rather than currency, so any sale or transfer that generates a profit may be subject to capital gains taxes.

Trump Administration Backs Crypto Tax Exemptions

The Trump administration continues to back de minimis tax exemptions for crypto transactions.

In July, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the goal is to make using crypto as simple as buying a cup of coffee. This move is aimed at making digital assets easier to use in everyday transactions.

Lummis Pushes Fairer Crypto Tax Rules

Senator Cynthia Lummis has also argued that crypto miners and stakers face “unfair tax treatment,” getting taxed twice, once when they earn block rewards and again when they sell them.

Her earlier proposal to address this issue did not make it into the budget bill. 

However, on July 3, 2025, she introduced a comprehensive digital asset tax legislation to reform how digital assets are taxed. The bill would let miners and stakers report income only when they sell their crypto, rather than when they earn it.

The bill includes a $300 de minimis rule, meaning individual purchases under $300 won’t trigger taxes, up to a limit of $5,000 per year. This legislation is being closely watched as a potential turning point for crypto taxation.

The push for fairer crypto taxes and clearer market rules signals that U.S. crypto regulation is entering a new phase, one that could bring more clarity and stability to the industry.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle. Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more
Wormhole
W$0.09744-9.04%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00162798-5.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08158-4.50%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:41
Partager
“Negative Precedent for the Entire Crypto Market”: NBU Partially Suspends Trustee in Ukraine

“Negative Precedent for the Entire Crypto Market”: NBU Partially Suspends Trustee in Ukraine

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), after inspecting the activities of Trustee Global, said that the latter provides payment services in Ukraine without proper authorization. The regulator pointed to the transfer of funds without opening a bank account and execution of payment transactions with clients’ funds through the application. The company is obliged to stop […] Сообщение “Negative Precedent for the Entire Crypto Market”: NBU Partially Suspends Trustee in Ukraine появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.08407-3.45%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07279-14.76%
Partager
Incrypted2025/09/23 17:32
Partager
Democrats Probe Trump Aides’ Links To Crypto And Major Chip Deals—NYT

Democrats Probe Trump Aides’ Links To Crypto And Major Chip Deals—NYT

Democratic senators are seeking an investigation into potential ethics violations involving Trump administration officials in relation to significant cryptocurrency deals and national security.  The inquiry follows a New York Times report that highlighted two multibillion-dollar transactions with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which raised alarms over the US decision to allow the Emirates to import […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.529-2.48%
Major
MAJOR$0.12948-7.44%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/25 18:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

“Negative Precedent for the Entire Crypto Market”: NBU Partially Suspends Trustee in Ukraine

Democrats Probe Trump Aides’ Links To Crypto And Major Chip Deals—NYT

XRP’s Rise Fails to Break Through Expected Price: Join OurCryptoMiner for Stable Market Value

Capital Group Now the Top Metaplanet Shareholder: Here’s How Much They Own