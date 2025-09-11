U.S. Tariffs Could Be Used to Buy Bitcoin, Predicts Fred Krueger

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/11 18:08
Union
U$0.00947-1.14%
Movement
MOVE$0.1269-2.00%
Fred
FRED$0.002992-1.93%
U.S. Tariffs Could Be Used to Buy Bitcoin, Predicts Fred Krueger

The post U.S. Tariffs Could Be Used to Buy Bitcoin, Predicts Fred Krueger appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

A bold prediction by entrepreneur Fred Krueger is stirring debate in crypto circles. He believes the United States could one day use tariff revenue to buy Bitcoin, a move that could completely reshape global markets.

Tariffs as a Bitcoin War Chest

U.S. Commerce Chief Howard Lutnick recently said tariffs could generate as much as $50 billion per month. Krueger argues that if even part of this money flowed into Bitcoin, the scale would be historic.

Such large-scale buying could send Bitcoin prices soaring. Krueger believes this kind of demand would change Bitcoin’s behavior forever.

  • Also Read :
  •   Exclusive: ‘Bitcoin Is Less Tech, More Money,’ Says GetBit CEO
  •   ,

U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

The idea isn’t completely new. Earlier this year, the U.S. created a strategic Bitcoin reserve using confiscated coins. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has given mixed signals about future purchases, but recently left the door open for “budget-neutral ways to add more Bitcoin.”

That’s why Krueger suggests tariff revenue, which doesn’t directly impact taxpayers, could be the perfect funding source.

Is It Realistic?

Critics say the plan is unlikely, warning it could create political backlash and financial instability. Still, the very fact that this idea is being discussed shows how far Bitcoin has come.

Whether or not the U.S. takes Krueger’s advice, the speculation highlights Bitcoin’s shift from a fringe asset to a serious policy discussion.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

FAQs

How much Bitcoin could the U.S. buy with tariffs?

At current prices, $50B in monthly tariff revenue could purchase ~400,000 BTC, vastly exceeding the ~19,000 new coins mined daily.

What impact could this have on Bitcoin’s price?

Such large, consistent buying could break Bitcoin’s existing price models, sending it soaring and establishing it as a macro asset.

Is this plan realistic?

Critics are skeptical, citing potential political and financial instability. However, the discussion shows Bitcoin is shifting from a fringe asset to a serious policy topic.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Hong Kong China News Service, Hong Kong Liberal Arts Federation Chairman and Legislative Council member Lo Wai-kwok said that the development of
FUND
FUND$0.02927+62.61%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0995+29.55%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 17:36
Partager
When will Bitcoin’s decline end? Let’s wait and see if regulation breaks the ice and macroeconomics improves

When will Bitcoin’s decline end? Let’s wait and see if regulation breaks the ice and macroeconomics improves

Despite the current economic uncertainty, the crypto industry continues to benefit from a friendly political environment, with the Trump administration pushing for increasing clarity on the regulatory framework and growing institutional enthusiasm for participation.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.744-1.04%
Partager
PANews2025/04/01 18:27
Partager
Analyst: Stagnation in ETH/BTC ratio leads to delayed altcoin season

Analyst: Stagnation in ETH/BTC ratio leads to delayed altcoin season

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Beincrypto, the ETH/BTC ratio has been fluctuating in a narrow range since mid-May, reflecting the weakening interest of investors in ETH and
Bitcoin
BTC$113,828.95+0.57%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005968+3.50%
MAY
MAY$0.04446+4.29%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 19:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

When will Bitcoin’s decline end? Let’s wait and see if regulation breaks the ice and macroeconomics improves

Analyst: Stagnation in ETH/BTC ratio leads to delayed altcoin season

The Death of Clicks: Why Google's AI Overviews Are an Existential Threat to SEO

Top Reasons Shiba Inu (SHIB) Has Had a Rough 2025 and Alternative Meme Coin Set to Explode Next