U.S. Treasury to Withdraw $600 Billion, Impacting Crypto Liquidity

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 15:00
U
U$0.0202-6.04%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,892.99-1.27%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1832+4.32%
Capverse
CAP$0.06518+0.53%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021928+0.09%
Key Points:
  • The U.S. Treasury is withdrawing $500–600 billion to replenish its General Account.
  • Ethereum and other high-beta assets may experience increased vulnerability.
  • The absence of liquidity buffers could lead to significant market turbulence.

The U.S. Treasury Department will withdraw $500–600 billion from market liquidity in the next two months, impacting cryptocurrencies like ETH and BTC, amid an already fragile liquidity environment.

Magacoin Fiancne

This liquidity withdrawal lacks prior supports, increasing market vulnerability and potential for heightened volatility, particularly in high-beta cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.

Ethereum’s Vulnerability Amid Treasury’s Liquidity Shift

The U.S. Treasury plans to replenish its General Account, withdrawing $500–600 billion from market liquidity over two months. Overseen by Secretary Janet Yellen, this operation occurs amidst a fragile liquidity setting without previous buffers, such as reverse repos and strong overseas bond demand. The U.S. Treasury’s press release jy0902 provides further details on this plan.

This liquidity extraction is poised to tighten even further under Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s ongoing Quantitative Tightening policy. As noted by Delphi Digital Research, “The risk is heightened as the Treasury withdraws $500–600 billion in cash from market liquidity without the usual backstop supports.”

The crypto community is monitoring the situation cautiously. While there are no new statements from industry leaders, market watchers anticipate heightened market turbulence. If stablecoins contract, the lack of liquidity buffers could transmit effects faster, drawing significant attention from investors and analysts.

Historical Context, Price Data, and Expert Analysis

Did you know? In 2023, despite a $550 billion TGA withdrawal, robust foreign demand and abundant Fed reverse repos cushioned impacts. Today’s conditions lack these supports, posing a stark contrast to past cycles.

Ethereum (ETH) is currently priced at $4,175.35, with a market cap of $503.99 billion according to CoinMarketCap. It accounts for 13.17% of market dominance. Recent movements include a 1.62% decrease over 24 hours and a 9.82% drop over the past week. Over the last 30 days, ETH rose by 9.87%, while showing a significant 72.21% increase over 60 days.

ethereum-daily-chart-1128

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:34 UTC on August 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

According to insights from the Coincu research team, the Treasury’s liquidity withdrawal may affect regulatory stances, potentially introducing new challenges for crypto resilience without liquidity buffers. This evolving landscape will be under scrutiny for indications of financial stability impacts.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/us-treasury-crypto-liquidity/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI token presale has now crossed the $2 million mark, with over 161 million $OZ tokens sold in Phase 4. The project is currently listed at a price of $0.005 and has been appealing to investors given the fact that it is estimated to grow to a price of $2.80. Backed by CertiK audits […] The post Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Triathon
GROW$0.0105+1.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01405-0.14%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1166-0.51%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 15:30
Partager
Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

For the first time, institutional and decentralized finance users can now swap between BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund, BUIDL, and Ethena’s USDtb stablecoin around the clock. The new capability, announced by Securitize on June 18, marks a step forward in…
U
U$0.0202-3.80%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08447-2.82%
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:48
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.6)

SOL on-chain market begins to recover
Solana
SOL$181.48+0.53%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1166-0.51%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002324+15.44%
Partager
PANews2025/03/06 10:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.6)

The Stablecoin War: USDC vs Decentralized Alternatives

PrismaX — active in the project with an eye on drops